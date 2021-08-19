https://mediarightnews.com/mccarthy-throws-cold-water-on-biden-impeachment-talk-if-republicans-take-back-the-house-in-2022/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently threw cold water on impeachment talk regarding President Joe Biden, even if Republicans take back the House in 2022.

McCarthy once again charged that “the Democrats used impeachment for political reasons” in an interview this week with Fox News and that Biden would have to take “an illegal action” in order for him to move to impeach if he were to become House Speaker in 2023.

“We’re not going to move impeachment for political purposes,” McCarthy insisted and emphasized that Republicans are supposed to take the high road because they “think impeachment is so serious it should only be taken” as a most severe action.”

McCarthy’s comments on impeachment came in a broader exclusive interview with the cable news network on Tuesday, the second and final day of his “Gold Caucus Summit,” a summer retreat in Jackson Hole, WY, for high-dollar GOP donors, some top Republican leaders, and former Trump administration officials, and appearances by some of the National Republican Congressional Committee’s most high-profile 2022 candidate recruits.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon had another suggestion, however, as he said former President Donald Trump should become House speaker if Republicans take back the House and lead an impeachment effort against Biden before resigning to run for the White House in 2024.

Bannon discussed the unprecedented scenario during an episode of “War Room Pandemic” yesterday while criticizing Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

On the show, Bannon suggested that “people should be court-martialed” over U.S. forces abandoning Bagram Airfield and that the issue could be “one of the big charges eventually brought” against Biden.

“This thing is going to be huge. That’s why I say, hey, Donald Trump should be elected the speaker of the House after (Republicans) have the sweeping victory in November ’22, at least for 100 days, take the gavel from (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi, gavel him in, start the impeachment process. In 100 days, punch out and go run for president of the United States in 2024,” Bannon explained.

As we have previously noted, the speaker of the House is not required to be an elected House member, but every speaker thus far has been an elected member.

Last month, we reported that U.S. House Rep Brendan Boyle (D-PA) introduced the MEMBERS Act, which stands for Mandating that being an Elected Member Be an Essential Requirement for Speakership, designed at preventing Trump from potentially becoming Speaker.

Previously, we reported:

Boyle said in a statement on the bill, “That Donald Trump’s name would even be tossed around as a potential speaker in the house, should serve as an alarm bell.”

“This legislation would serve as a check ag/those who seek to undermine the authority and responsibilities of the Speaker’s office,” Boyle explained.

Boyle added that “The Speaker of the U.S. House is second in line to the United States presidential line of succession.”