https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv5YrHF4eswTFSxhxzpi7FpJ

*NOTE: Unfortunately, my external mic was not plugged in for this conversation. Luckily, the audio is still understandable. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee / YouTube or Download the mp4

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: “Graveyard of Empires” Claims Another Victim

https://www.corbettreport.com/graveyard-of-empires-claims-another-victim/

The War In Afghanistan Comes Home

https://whatabouttheroads.co/the-war-in-afghanistan-comes-home/

DHS: “Potential Terror Threats – Opposition To Covid Measures, Claims Of Election Fraud, Belief Trump Can Be Reinstated, 9/11 Anniversary and Religious Holidays”

https://twitter.com/W911/status/1426590172771147782

Homeland Security Says Americans Upset by ‘Public Health Safety Measures’ Could Be Terror Threats

https://reason.com/2021/08/14/homeland-security-says-americans-upset-by-public-health-safety-measures-could-be-terror-threats/

PDF: “SUMMARY OF THE TERRORISM THREAT TO THE U.S. HOMELAND”

https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/21_0813_ntas_bulletin_all-sectors.pdf

The Taliban Have Seized U.S. Military Biometrics Devices

https://archive.is/toIv8

Protesting Lockdown Outside TVNZ – Billy TK and Vinny Eastwood Arrested!!

https://odysee.com/@VinnyEastwood:0/Protesting-Lockdown-Outside-TVNZ:b

Story #2: Disturbing Study Results Indicate Babies Born During Pandemic Have Lower IQs

https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/08/14/disturbing-study-results-indicate-babies-born-during-pandemic-have-lower-iqs-1118706/

PDF: “Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Early Child Cognitive Development: Initial Findings in a Longitudinal Observational Study of Child Health”

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.10.21261846v1.full.pdf

One Virus Case Puts New Zealand Into Nationwide Lockdown

https://archive.is/6RVtN

Story #3: ‘Historic Win’ – FCC Loses Lawsuit on Safety Guidelines for 5G, Wireless

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-wins-case-fcc-safety-guidelines-5g-wireless/

FCC Failed to Consider Evidence of Harm, Including to Children, From 5G and Wireless Radiation, Court Rules

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fcc-landmark-ruling-childrens-health-defense-5g-wireless-radiation/

Become a member of Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media. Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order to:

Media Monarchy

c/o James Evan Pilato

P.O. Box 22486

Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.

Filed in: Interviews



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

