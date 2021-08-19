https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/19/is-america-back-now-parliament-holds-joe-biden-in-contempt-for-the-dishonour-of-his-starring-role-in-afghanistan-crisis-and-attempts-to-deflect-blame/

The Biden administration’s egregious mishandling of the situation in Afghanistan may look bad to you, but it’s probably just because you’re stuck in a bubble.

The Biden team’s cold political calculation is that Americans won’t care what happens in Afghanistan as long as Americans are safe. To their point, today there are no front-page stories on Afghanistan in cities like Boston, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Fresno or Miami. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 19, 2021

See? Everything’s fine. No front-page stories in Fresno, after all.

There seem to be some front-page headlines elsewhere, though: https://t.co/TWGulTZdNt pic.twitter.com/sBsGZ7eP7O — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 19, 2021

This is not a drill:

🇬🇧 Parliament Holds The President In Contempt ▫MPs and peers unite to condemn ‘dishonour’ of US president’s withdrawal and his criticism of Afghan troops left behind to face Taliban

▫@benrileysmith▫https://t.co/KPk4Y2jRNB 🇬🇧#frontpagestoday #TheDailyTelegraph #UK 🗞 pic.twitter.com/fa4PkFIqjd — 𝙵𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚝 𝙿𝚊𝚐𝚎𝚜 𝚃𝚘𝚍𝚊𝚢 📰 (@ukpapers) August 19, 2021

To be clear, we’re not suggesting that the United States’ foreign policy should be dictated by what other countries think about us, but this is the UK. There’s that whole “Special Relationship” thing. And to have Parliament so unequivocally condemn Joe Biden after not even a full year in office looks pretty bad. But honestly, it’s hard to blame them for holding him in contempt given the way he’s conducted himself and led our country thus far.

just seven months into the biden presidency. pic.twitter.com/xBkbTnJnYP — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 19, 2021

So is this bringing diplomacy and our allies back into the fold? Is America back now? https://t.co/ViT2LbulLh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2021

Recall yesterday when Conservative MP and Afghanistan vet Tom Tugendhat blasted Joe Biden for peddling a “shameful” narrative about what’s happening in Afghanistan (be sure to watch the whole speech if you haven’t already). Apparently Tugendhat was speaking for many of his colleagues.

That’s the thing: Joe Biden isn’t just losing Britain; he’s losing America.

