Blue-check Elizabeth Tsurkov, a fellow at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, said it was “unethical” for an Israeli journalist to interview the Taliban’s spokesman without identifying himself as an Israeli first:

A journo with Israeli Kan TV conducted an interview with the Taliban’s spokesman without informing him that he is Israeli & works for an Israeli channel. Naturally, this caused an uproar in the Muslim world. The journalist insists he’s proud of this piece of unethical work. — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) August 18, 2021

What. The. Actual. F***:

This is an all-too-common occurrence in Israeli media, which at times (not in this case) put people’s lives at risk after their face appeared on Israeli TV.

Interviewees have the right to be fully informed & withhold engagement with others due to fear/political preferences. — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) August 18, 2021

And:

Israeli journos interviewed multiple Syrians without informing them they’re speaking to Israelis. Several of these Syrians had their photos plastered online after appearing on Israeli TV, accusing them of treason. Interviewees, even vile ones, have the right to informed consent — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) August 19, 2021

The reporter in question is Roi Kais and it is big news in the Arab world:

Translation: “After deliberately concealing his identity, an Israeli channel reporter interrogates Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen about the movement’s positions on the Palestinian issue, while Shaheen denied knowing that the reporter was an Israeli.”

بعد تعمده إخفاء هويته.. مراسل قناة إسرائيلية يستجوب المتحدث باسم طالبان سهيل شاهين حول مواقف الحركة من القضية الفلسطينية، في حين نفى شاهين علمه بأن المراسل إسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/sMC8PMHNwi — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) August 19, 2021

This looks to be the interview in question:

Translation: “Has the Taliban really changed since the 9/11 attacks? In an exclusive interview with

@kaisos1987 A spokesman for the terrorist organization reconciles reconciliation – and sends a message to the world: ‘We will not allow our land to be used against other countries’”:

האם טליבאן באמת השתנה מאז פיגועי ה-11 בספטמבר? בריאיון בלעדי ל-@kaisos1987 משדר דובר ארגון הטרור פייסנות – ושולח מסר לעולם: “לא נאפשר להשתמש באדמתנו נגד מדינות אחרות”#חדשותהערבhttps://t.co/wp0JkYdt26 pic.twitter.com/1GrKM4SQPA — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 17, 2021

The spox, Suhail Shaheen, said he hadn’t done an interview “with any one introducing himself” as an Israeli:

I do many interviews with journalists every day after the falling of provincial centers of Afghnistan and the capital Kabul to the Islamic Emirate, some journalists maybe masquerading but I haven’t done interview with any one introducing himself he is from an Israeli media. — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) August 17, 2021

But he did!

תכף… ב-#חדשותהערב של @kann_news עם @DoriaLampel שיחה בלעדית ויוצאת דופן שקיימנו עם דובר ארגון הטליבאן בקטר שמבטיח לאפגנים ולעולם עתיד וורוד לארצו אחרי הנסיגה האמריקנית ולא מבין למה האנשים מנסים לברוח. יש למה לצפות pic.twitter.com/KvVQvxUV7w — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) August 17, 2021

And here he is his questioning why these Afghans are fleeing Taliban rule:

הנה קטע מהשיחה הבלעדית pic.twitter.com/T96vpLwBvZ — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) August 17, 2021

Now, what exactly is “unethical” about this?

lmao, it’s “unethical” because the journalists didn’t lead with “i’m jewish, by the way.” https://t.co/GIQIvmU8pC — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 19, 2021

Perhaps an identifying symbol of some sort worn on their clothing, right?

I’m sorry, but what? Are you suggesting Jews should be forced to identify their Jewishness before speaking to people who might hate Jews and want to commit violence against them? https://t.co/PAnnafa7D0 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 19, 2021

Actor Josh Malina isn’t amused:

This tweet is highly unethical, as you made it without first informing me of your nationality. https://t.co/jZ8me6eDXU — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 19, 2021

