Blue-check Elizabeth Tsurkov, a fellow at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, said it was “unethical” for an Israeli journalist to interview the Taliban’s spokesman without identifying himself as an Israeli first:

The reporter in question is Roi Kais and it is big news in the Arab world:

Translation: “After deliberately concealing his identity, an Israeli channel reporter interrogates Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen about the movement’s positions on the Palestinian issue, while Shaheen denied knowing that the reporter was an Israeli.”

This looks to be the interview in question:

Translation: “Has the Taliban really changed since the 9/11 attacks? In an exclusive interview with
@kaisos1987 A spokesman for the terrorist organization reconciles reconciliation – and sends a message to the world: ‘We will not allow our land to be used against other countries’”:

The spox, Suhail Shaheen, said he hadn’t done an interview “with any one introducing himself” as an Israeli:

And here he is his questioning why these Afghans are fleeing Taliban rule:

Now, what exactly is “unethical” about this?

Perhaps an identifying symbol of some sort worn on their clothing, right?

Actor Josh Malina isn’t amused:

