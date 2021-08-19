https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/the-nazarene-fund-afghanistan

Chief Operating Officer of the Nazarene Fund, Rudy Atlallah, joined Glenn Beck in the radio program to detail a dangerous mission his team is about to attempt in order to save the lives of thousands of Christians hiding and trapped in Afghanistan.

Since December 2015, the Nazarene Fund has worked to rescue Christians and other religious minorities from persecution and slavery in the Middle East. Now, as the world the Taliban’s violent takeover in Afghanistan, the nonprofit is gearing up to extract approximately 5,000 people, mostly women and children, out of Afghanistan before it is too late. But they need our help.

On Wednesday morning, Glenn urged his audience to “give until it hurts,” setting the nearly “impossible” goal of raising $20 million by Friday.

“Every single penny that you can come up with will go to flying those planes and getting those people out. We need, obviously, an enormous amount of money,” Glenn said. “These are people that are marked for death for what they believe in. This is why we started the Nazarene Fund. Don’t wait around for anyone else to do it. Don’t wait around. Please, go to TheNazareneFund.org and donate. … We need your help as soon as possible. I ask that you would give until it hurts today, because these people are entirely alone. And they will be crucified, if you are marked as a Christian, with the Taliban. You know what will happen to them. We can get them out. Be an Oskar Schindler today. Go to the NazareneFund.org.”

By Thursday morning, thanks to this incredible audience, the Nazarene Fund was nearly halfway to achieving this “miracle.”

“I asked you yesterday, if you would give until it hurts. And this is the most remarkable audience I think ever assembled,” Glenn said. “In a 24-hour period … this audience gave $9,334,652.24. We are halfway there in one day. It is truly a miracle that you, this one audience, gave nearly $10 million yesterday. I have always said that this audience is going to be the one that saves the country. You might be the one that saves the world,” said an emotional Glenn on Wednesday’s radio program.”

“I asked you to help me raise $20 million by Friday so I could secure the aircraft, and the helicopters, and the teams to be able to get 5,000 Christians that are marked for death [out of Afghanistan.] And yesterday, there was a notice from the Taliban that any of these [Christian] people will be burned alive. In less than 24 hours, you gave $9,334,652.24,” he continued. “This is the framework of hope. You are not alone! It is not just you. I’ve never seen anything like this before. I don’t think any one audience has ever done that!”

“I have until tomorrow to raise the second half,” he added. “You’ve given so much. The Nazarene Fund has put boots on the ground to do what needs to be done, to save the thousands of Christians who are in grave danger. We have the helicopters and the planes standing by. This is a logistical nightmare … but they are marked for death. So as long as we have the money, as long as our Marines can hold the airports, and as long as there is a Christian left in hiding, we will do what we need to do. But we need God’s help. We need Divine Providence like we’ve never needed it before. Time is running out. People are clinging to the hope that someone will remember them and arise, and save them from the blackness that is the Taliban.”

UPDATE: By the end of the radio program Thursday, donations to the Nazarene Fund had reached $13 million.

