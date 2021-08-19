https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/19/it-took-just-7-months-for-biden-to-completely-sink-his-february-brag-that-diplomacy-is-back/

Back in February, President Biden’s @POTUS account wanted everybody to believe that…

America is back. Diplomacy is back. pic.twitter.com/03dFPQyYjw — President Biden (@POTUS) February 5, 2021

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams lined that tweet up with the perfect chaser today:

just seven months into the biden presidency. pic.twitter.com/xBkbTnJnYP — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 19, 2021

In late 2019 Biden also said “vote for me and we’ll be respected on the world stage again”:

We need a president who is respected on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/Hqv6T06Mtv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 6, 2019

And yet here we are:

🔴The Houses of Parliament delivered an unprecedented rebuke to a US president https://t.co/jwUchBcfM6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 18, 2021

Yep, sure is nice to be respected on the world stage again! Oh, and there’s this as well:

“Biden ignored Boris Johnson’s attempts to speak on the phone for 36+ hours.” https://t.co/AWPue3j2la — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2021

“Diplomacy is back,” baby!

Remember when Trump was going to start WWIII ? Good times. — Benjamin ن Bryant (@ChancellorBen) August 19, 2021

This is worse than not knowing where Obama was the night of Benghazi, there is clearly something medically wrong with Joe Biden and we are not being told what is happening — Anonymous Gritty (@TBDGritty) August 19, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

