ROME, Italy — Italy’s former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called for dialogue with Afghanistan’s “new regime” following the violent Taliban takeover of the country.

“It is too early to say, and there is no need for emotional reactions,” Conte said Wednesday at a book launch in the southern Italian vacation town of Ravello. “The geopolitical scenarios are very complex, and later we will need to reflect on whether the Doha agreements of 2020, made by the Americans, were a mistake, whether they were too indulgent toward the Taliban, and whether or not such a rapid outcome could have been expected.”

“What is certain is that we now have only the weapons of diplomacy, economic and financial support and we must cultivate a close dialogue with the new regime,” Conte continued, “which appears to be taking a fairly relaxed attitude, at least in words and from other signs taken as a whole.”

Conte, who now heads Italy’s Five Star Movement, said it is important in dealing with the Taliban “not to make the same mistake that was made in other cases.”

“Russia and China have to sit at the table; we cannot assume arrogant attitudes; the West must involve the whole community to reach the goal of keeping the Taliban, the new regime, in a close dialogue,” he said.

On Thursday, Taliban militants opened fire at an Independence Day rally in an Afghani town where protesters were flying the flag used by the country’s former government, killing several civilians.

A similar incident took place Wednesday in the city of Jalalabad, where the Taliban killed at least three people after opening fire on protesters carrying the former flag.

One Taliban official, Waheedullah Hashimi, told Reuters that the new government will follow Islamic law rather than a western model.

Senior Taliban commander Waheedullah Hashimi told Reuters that Afghanistan would not be a democracy and the new government may take the form of a ruling council, with the group’s supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada in overall charge https://t.co/Nl15KwoXDA pic.twitter.com/vy9V9jL1J5 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 18, 2021

“There will be no democratic system at all because it does not have any base in our country,” Hashimi said. “We will not discuss what type of political system should we apply in Afghanistan because it is clear. It is sharia law and that is it.”

