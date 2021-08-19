https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/19/its-on-you-joe-this-appears-to-be-a-livestream-from-the-man-sitting-in-his-pickup-truck-near-the-u-s-capitol-watch/

We can neither confirm nor deny if Roy Roseberry is the man in the pickup truck sitting near the US Capitol but here we are.

Blue-check is reporting that it ‘appears to be him’.

And honestly, if this is real, yikes.

He has a lot to say to Joe Biden, apparently.

Watch:

This appears to be the livestream of the man who is sitting in the pickup truck near the US Capitol https://t.co/sNKdRHRQSU pic.twitter.com/fywOoRkuWI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 19, 2021

Not entirely sure what to make of any of this just yet.

“If you wanna shoot me, and take the chance of blowing up 2 and a half city blocks…cause that toolbox is full [of] ammonium nitrate.” — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 19, 2021

Facebook has pulled Ray Roseberry’s Facebook account pic.twitter.com/RAxJbXyz6y — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 19, 2021

That Facebook pulled his account also tells us this could be legit.

He continued:

The man in the pickup truck went on a 30 minute rant on Facebook pic.twitter.com/mzMn1DRTiX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 19, 2021

This is a developing story.

***

