https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9906813/Joe-Rogan-attacks-Fauci-causing-mistrust-COVID-vaccines-brands-100-cent-wrong.html

Joe Rogan launched an attack against Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s credibility, saying he has been ‘100 percent wrong’ and blamed his shifting guidance for the mistrust in the COVID vaccine.

Rogan went after Dr. Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to president Biden, on his Podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ on Tuesday.

The podcast host and his guest, artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman, said Fauci has lost public trust after not being transparent about so called ‘gain-of-function’ research at the Wuhan Institute.

Scroll Down For Video:

Rogan (pictured) went after Dr. Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to president Biden, on his Podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ on Tuesday

Dr. Fauci (pictured) has been criticized for ‘flip flopping’ on COVID guidance in the past

Gain of Function Research (GOF) is a controversial practice that involves altering a virus or pathogen in order to study the development of new diseases and their transmission. The research can ultimately make the virus more contagious or more deadly in a lab.

According to an NIH definition, GOF includes studying and altering viruses in animals to make them transmissible to humans – and potentially more contagious and deadly.

Rogan said the media has ignored ‘all the things (Fauci’s) done to lead people to distrust him,’ specifically his handing of the National Institutes of Health grant to EcoHealth Alliance.

The organization has been in the spotlight because of their collaborations with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is where some people theorize the coronavirus originated and escaped from.

Fridman also put the blame on Fauci and ‘shady greedy a**holes’ for public mistrust of science and Rogan attacked Fauci for his shifting guidance against COVID, while dismissing Fauci’s prior claims that scientists must react to the evolving virus in real time.

Rogan honed in on Fauci’s shifting guidance on masks, which he initially said were ineffective, and when he told American’s there was no asymptomatic transmission of the virus.

The COVID tsar later claimed he had made the remarks on masks to stop them running out at the start of the crisis, when supplies for medics were very low.

‘There’s also a problem with people like him where they make these statements that you’re led to believe they have an understanding of the situation…but then it turns out they’re 100 percent wrong,’ he said. ‘But then they come up with a new statement and you’re supposed to believe that.’

‘When they don’t know, they never say ”We don’t know,” Rogan added. ‘They don’t say ”this is very confusing and we’re trying to figure it out as we go along.”‘

Rogan said Fauci has lost public trust after not being transparent about so called ‘gain-of-function’ research at the Wuhan Institute (pictured)

AI researcher Lex Fridman (pictured) said part of the issue with Fauci is communication and that he and many other scientist ‘talk down’ to people because of ego and it makes them less trustworthy

Fridman and Rogan said part of the issue with Fauci is communication and that he and many other scientist ‘talk down’ to people because of ego and it makes them less trustworthy.

Fauci has been criticized for ‘flip flopping’ on COVID guidance in the past.

He initially told Americans not to worry about wearing face masks early in the COVID crisis in spring 2020. He later became a huge supporter of public masking, and claimed his early dismissal of face coverings had been to try and conserve then-tight supplies for medical staff.

The veteran immunologist – who has served as director of the National Institutes of Health since 1984 – has also faced criticism for initially steering conversation away from claims that COVID may have leaked from the Wuhan virus lab, insisting the virus had almost certainly leapt into people from an animal.

He now says he is open to that theory.

Fauci has previously defended his contradicting advice, saying that people who criticize him for his COVID-19 ‘flip-flopping’ are actually condemning science itself.

He claimed any changes in his recommendations were solely based on evolving data as the COVID crisis continued.