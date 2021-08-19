https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/19/joe-walsh-just-wants-you-guys-and-fox-news-to-consider-the-possibility-that-this-evacuation-will-go-pretty-darn-well-these-next-few-weeks/

We know the situation in Afghanistan is looking pretty bleak right now, but Trump-sycophant-turned-Resistance-torchbearer Joe Walsh would like you to take a moment to consider something that you may not have considered:

Yeah, what if … we all completely ignore reality like Joe Walsh? Wouldn’t it be loverly?

Unless he’s on Earth 2.

If the situation really does turn around, it will be despite the Biden administration’s efforts, not because of them.

