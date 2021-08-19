https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/19/john-heilemanns-the-recount-compares-the-people-who-stormed-the-capitol-on-january-6-to-the-taliban/

Veteran journalist John Heilemann is Executive Editor of “The Recount,” by the way, and this is a despicable comparison:

Two groups of right-wing extremists pray in the capitals they invaded. pic.twitter.com/rs8uRz0jGy — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2021

Is there any difference really between many mainstream journos and Michael Moore at this point?

Michael Moore shines a light on America’s very own Taliban https://t.co/GppFubHCfj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2021

Oh, and maybe try for something original next time because this is tiresome:

‘Biden’s late-night propaganda simp’ Stephen Colbert blames Trump for Afghanistan and likens January 6 protesters to the Taliban https://t.co/CkkUVSKIqH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2021

But, as it’s their go-to example, we expect it will continue:

‘Can’t believe AOC survived!’ Blue-check prog pastor (and Joy Reid) WALLOPED for comparing Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to Jan 6 https://t.co/bMWquB9CoN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2021

***

