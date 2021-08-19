https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/19/just-staggering-thanks-to-the-biden-admin-the-taliban-now-has-an-air-force-and-more/

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign theme was “Build Back Better,” and so far the people who seem to be benefitting from that aren’t even Americans, according to Reuters:

U.S. officials tell Reuters that the current intelligence indicates that the Taliban control at least 2,000 U.S.-made armored vehicles, between 30 and 40 aircraft and an untold number of small arms. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) August 19, 2021

In reality, officials say everything that wasn’t destroyed or flown out is now with the Taliban. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) August 19, 2021

Way to go, Biden administration!

Joe Biden creates the Taliban Army and Air Force. https://t.co/x5ly8ez6VS — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 19, 2021

The Taliban now has an Air Force. https://t.co/dnVPCDluDk — Rich “The People’s Pundit” Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) August 19, 2021

US tax-payer dollars put Black Hawks in the hands of the Taliban.

Just staggering. https://t.co/dA8sYnkqpP — Ashlee Mullany (@AshleeMullany) August 19, 2021

Biden should address this immediately by delivering more remarks slamming Republican governors for not forcing little kids to wear masks in schools.

So you’re saying that the Taliban now has one of the better equipped militaries in the region. (Obviously not counting China and Russia.) https://t.co/K09jQcXAiV — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) August 19, 2021

Unconscionable and impeachable for a CIC to allow. #ImpeachBiden https://t.co/SJLj0Lgf42 — Mountain Man (@ORMtnGuy) August 19, 2021

This is an unimaginable screwup. Heads should be rolling right now! https://t.co/wKtsd0pC7d — JCrow (@jlc225) August 19, 2021

What an epic disaster. The administration needs to be held accountable. I’m not for endless wars, but I am for proper execution of a plan by prepared individuals, neither of which exist here. #Afghanistan #afghanistanwomen https://t.co/E5ZePIdHdO — 🇺🇸 DavidJComedian (@DavidJComedian) August 19, 2021

The only thing Taliban doesn’t have is an American super-carrier https://t.co/xB2D0zyrTm — Opinion Bakery (@IndiaSpeaksPR) August 19, 2021

Remember how Biden* said you need F-15s and a nuke to take down the US government? The Taliban has the F-15s. He’s working on giving Iran a nuke. 🤷 https://t.co/e3LcXrZ4Yu — Matthew Kadish (@MatthewKadish) August 19, 2021

Obligatory:

But no mean tweets, amirite? https://t.co/VbC5V9k1kG — ★ 𝕁𝕖𝕖𝕡 𝕃𝕚𝕗𝕖 ★ (@TxSecurityGal) August 19, 2021

