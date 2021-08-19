https://townhall.com/columnists/katiepavlich/2021/08/18/bidens-hostage-crisis-of-epic-proportions-n2594376

We’re just seven months into his presidency and Joe Biden, allegedly elected in part due to his decades-long foreign policy credentials and experience, is responsible for the largest hostage crisis in American history.

Tens of thousands of American citizens are trapped behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. The blood-thirsty Taliban has declared their new Islamic caliphate and has set up roadblocks to the airport. The Biden administration has told Americans they are on their own.

“To American Citizens, Thank you for registering your request to be evacuated from Afghanistan. The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has confirmed that an undefined number of U.S. government-provided flights will begin soon. Please make your way to Hamid Karzai International Airport at this time,” a memo sent out from the State Department told Americans in Afghanistan Tuesday. “PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT GUARANTEE YOUR SECURITY AS YOU MAKE THIS TRIP.”

Americans are relying on former State Department and Pentagon officials, in addition to private organizations, to get them to safety. The White House, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, won’t say that the United States government will do whatever it takes to get our people home.

SULLIVAN: “What I’m going to do is stay focused on the task at hand which is getting as many people out as rapidly as possible.” REPORTER: “So you can’t commit to bringing back every American?” pic.twitter.com/mS6LbIgi4p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2021

“I’m not going to comment on hypotheticals,” Sullivan said after being asked a real-time question about whether U.S. troops will leave Afghanistan before every American gets out. “We have asked them all to come to the airport to get on flights and take them home.”

“I don’t want to set the expectation that we are equipped and able to go out into the countryside and physically move people into Kabul,” Kirby said during an interview with CNN. “The security situation in Kabul is not ideal.”

In other words, they have no plan and the Biden administration is relying on the goodwill of the Taliban to allow Americans to safely exit the country. We should pray there won’t be a slaughter.

“These people are f*cked,” a former Pentagon official, who is working to get people out and spent years in Afghanistan, told me over the phone.

The U.S. military is currently building a new airfield after prematurely shutting down Bagram Airfield, which should have been used to evacuate Americans weeks ago.

“Pentagon: U.S. Air Force unit from New Jersey used to ‘quickly open airfields’ has just arrived in Kabul. The 621st Contingency Response Wing was just in Afghanistan months ago to close down Bagram and other U.S. air bases,” Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports.

Pentagon: U.S. Air Force unit from New Jersey used to “quickly open airfields” has just arrived in Kabul. The 621st Contingency Response Wing was just in Afghanistan months ago to close down Bagram and other U.S. air bases. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 18, 2021

President Joe Biden has left thousands of Americans behind and has no plan to get them out. The Taliban is going door-to-door looking for westerners. This is a hostage crisis of epic proportions. Americans have been abandoned and Biden’s lack of planning is squarely to blame.