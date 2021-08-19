https://thehill.com/homenews/house/568656-kinzinger-on-gop-lawmakers-capitol-bomb-threat-statement-evil

Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerPelosi suggests Jan. 6 panel could investigate Jordan and Banks Kinzinger: Trump was naive on Afghanistan, Biden acted without a plan Biden, Trump battle over who’s to blame for Afghanistan MORE (R-Ill.) responded sharply to a statement from Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksRepublicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party Brooks pushes for immunity from Swalwell suit over January 6 Bad week in Trumpland signals hope for American democracy MORE (R-Ala.) about a man who made a bomb threat against the Capitol on Thursday, calling Brooks’s comment “evil.”

Kinzinger and Brooks are both Republicans, but they have been on opposite sides over former President Trump Donald TrumpFederal judge rules against Trump-era approval of Alaska drilling project Feds deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters Kushner associate pardoned by Trump charged with 2 felonies in New York MORE and the Jan. 6 attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol.

Brooks in his statement criticized the man who made the bomb threat against the Capitol, calling the suspect a “terrorist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Streets were blocked off and several buildings were evacuated after the suspect drove a black pickup near the Capitol and claimed to have a bomb. The suspect was eventually talked out of the truck and apprehended, and it is unclear if he had an explosive device.

Brooks also, however, said he understood some anger that was directed toward the Capitol and those working in it, a remark that to many seemed to offer support to the mob that attacked the Capitol in January, and to other forms of right-wing terrorism.

“Sadly, violence and threats of violence targeting America’s political institutions are far too common,” Brooks wrote in his statement. “Although this terrorist’s motivation is not yet publicly known, and generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the fabric of American society. The way to stop Socialism’s march is for patriotic Americans to fight back in the 2022 and 2024 elections.”

“I strongly encourage patriotic Americans to do exactly that more so than before. Bluntly stated, America’s future is at risk,” he added.

In his tweet, Kinzinger retweeted the Brooks statement, simply writing, “Evil.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks — along with Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiFEC watchdog raises concerns about foreign money in US politics Hochul to host in-person fundraiser next week in Buffalo: report Kathy Hochul says she’ll run for full NY governor term in 2022 MORE — is being sued by Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellBrooks pushes for immunity from Swalwell suit over January 6 Bad week in Trumpland signals hope for American democracy Protecting the future of journalism with the Journalist Protection Act MORE (D-Calif.) for allegedly inciting the rioters who broke into the Capitol when he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack.

Last month, the Department of Justice said it would not defend Brooks in the lawsuit against him, declining to certify his claim that speaking at the rally fell within his duties as a U.S. representative.

The suspect behind the bomb threat was apprehended by authorities on Thursday afternoon. He has been identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, from North Carolina. Police did not suggest a motive, though they said he had been dealing with some “issues.”

Capitol Police evacuated the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress’s Jefferson Building and numerous other buildings in the area after Roseberry allegedly told officers that he had a bomb and appeared to have a detonator.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

