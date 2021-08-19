https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/568699-larry-david-alan-dershowitz-get-into-verbal-altercation-at

Larry David and Alan DershowitzAlan Morton DershowitzOn The Money: Fed officials signal move toward tapering bond purchases | New home construction falls 7 percent in July | Top Democrat unveils bill aimed at making housing more affordable If you care about the First Amendment, this class action is for you Sunday shows preview: Biden defends troop withdrawal in Afghanistan; COVID-19 impacting unvaccinated pockets MORE reportedly got into a verbal altercation in a Martha’s Vineyard general store over the lawyer’s ties to the Trump administration, according to Page Six.

“We can still talk, Larry,” Dershowitz, an opinion contributor at The Hill, reportedly told the comedian and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star after the two ran into one another.

“No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo!” David retorted. “It’s disgusting!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dershowitz replied that Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoPress: Afghanistan was wrong from start to finish Pompeo: ‘Pathetic’ for Biden to blame Trump for Afghanistan House Democrat who served in Iraq: Afghanistan’s fall a disaster, avoidable MORE, the former Secretary of State under former President Trump Donald TrumpFederal judge rules against Trump-era approval of Alaska drilling project Feds deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters Kushner associate pardoned by Trump charged with 2 felonies in New York MORE, was a student of his at Harvard Law, where Dershowitz is a professor.

“I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?” he asked David.

David replied that he found Dershowitz’s relationship to the Trump administration “disgusting.”

“Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!” he said before walking away.

Dershowitz confirmed the conversation with David, a known Democrat, to Page Six. The two used to be friends, he noted, adding that the encounter “wasn’t funny at all.”

He added, “I was worried that he was going to have a stroke,” claiming David “screamed” and “yelled” at him in public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dershowitz identified himself as “liberal Democrat” to Page Six, claiming to have “voted for Biden just as enthusiastically as Larry did.”

He blamed his former friend’s reaction on his Hollywood ties and condemned him for the outburst.

“While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East,” Dershowitz said. “What has he done?”

Representatives for David did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

