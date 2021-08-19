https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/legislature-resumes-work-after-enough-runaway-texas-house-democrats-slink-back-to-their-jobs/

With Afghanistan dominating the headlines, now was probably a good time for those runaway Texas House Democrats to quietly sneak back to work. We shouldn’t say sneak … three of them issued a statement reading, “Our efforts were successful and served as the primary catalyst to push Congress to take action on federal voter protection legislation.” Also, they mentioned they were proud of their heroic work.

Don’t forget soliciting care packages of Dr. Pepper and salsa.

They gained some Twitter followers, so that was nice.

