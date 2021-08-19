https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/legislature-resumes-work-after-enough-runaway-texas-house-democrats-slink-back-to-their-jobs/

With Afghanistan dominating the headlines, now was probably a good time for those runaway Texas House Democrats to quietly sneak back to work. We shouldn’t say sneak … three of them issued a statement reading, “Our efforts were successful and served as the primary catalyst to push Congress to take action on federal voter protection legislation.” Also, they mentioned they were proud of their heroic work.

On track to ending Democratic quorum break in the Texas House, @GFColeman, @RepWalle & @AnaHdzTx announce their return to the chamber today in joint statement #txlege pic.twitter.com/gDDBrlPoxB — Alexa Ura (@alexazura) August 19, 2021

Tik Tok Texans are slowly returning to the legislature, after being embarrassed by their colleagues who spread the Delta variant in Washington, left their protest to visit Europe, and posted pictures of their underwear on the internet. https://t.co/vWlDQCWhLC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 19, 2021

Don’t forget soliciting care packages of Dr. Pepper and salsa.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats’ holdout to block GOP voting bill ends after 38 days; Legislature resumes work. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 19, 2021

As we all knew it would. https://t.co/wrh8eSSonp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 19, 2021

Democracy returns to Texas. https://t.co/kMpiFXqfYe — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 19, 2021

Accomplished a bunch too… — Tim McKay (@NamesTim) August 19, 2021

This stunt’s accomplishments can be measured entirely in COVID cases. https://t.co/uVDZ7OQXsI — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 19, 2021

Super spreaders return to work — jhw73 (@jdubu37) August 19, 2021

What clowns — jhw73 (@jdubu37) August 19, 2021

The sad trombone was in response to this devastating news. https://t.co/fkTQrKeieW — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 19, 2021

They weren’t fired and replaced? What job can you leave and expect it to be there when you decide to go back? — Kevin (@Krazy4golf) August 19, 2021

After all that fundraising for their extravagant DC vacation, they achieved absolutely nothing. Well done, @texasdemocrats! — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) August 19, 2021

Texas Republicans make a beat-off motion with their hands. — Rico (@RJBaconium) August 20, 2021

Oh no… they have to do some work now. My thoughts and prayers to them. — 🇺🇸DG🇺🇸 (@7pints) August 19, 2021

It was inevitable their showboating would end. — Brian 🇺🇸 Natural Skeptic 🤷 (@ChooseFreewill3) August 19, 2021

They realized no one was paying attention to them anymore. Performative politics solely for social media likes. — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) August 19, 2021

They gained some Twitter followers, so that was nice.

