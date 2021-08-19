https://thelibertydaily.com/louisiana-vs-arkansas-vs-mississippi-data-again-proves-face-diapers-do-not-stop-covid-19/

Pandemic Panic Theater may be the worst gaslighting and propaganda agenda we’ve ever seen. Facts and science have been tossed out the door by governments, media, academia, and even many in the medical arena. Logical statistical analysis has been replaced by unhinged hysteria and placating “solutions” that have less of an impact in stopping Covid-19 than a placebo.

Louisiana is one of the latest states to initiate an ineffective face mask mandate. In a comparison between Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi, one thing is crystal clear: Face masks just don’t work. Compared to neighboring states, the face mask mandate in Louisiana seems to have increased the rate of infection instead of mitigating or stopping it.

In the image above as well as the Tweet of the image below, the data sourced from the NY Times Covid-Tracker reveals that face mask mandates have zero impact. When they’re implemented, the numbers do not go down faster than in neighboring states where they’re not implemented. Conversely, when mandates are lifted the case numbers do not rise faster than in neighboring states where they’re still in place.

Seriously, people, it’s ALWAYS the same trajectory. This has been the same pattern for 18 months. Masks are the “I know they don’t work, but I want to feel like I’m doing something” champion of the world https://t.co/oLMPTb8Caa — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) August 18, 2021

Face masks are placebos. They’re instruments of control. They’re symbols of dependence and compliance. They can be many things, but one they’re they’re definitely NOT is effective against stopping Covid-19 from spreading.

