https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/major-audit-vote-rally-scheduled-next-tuesday-aug-24th-greenville-north-carolina/

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers and Congressional Candidate Sandy Smith will headline another huge ‘Audit The Vote Rally’ in Greenville, North Carolina, next Tuesday.

This is a part of State Senator Wendy Roger’s nationwide tour, where she is fighting for audits in all 50 states.

Sandy Smith is running for U.S. Congress in North Carolina CD1, and she is spearheading the fight for an audit of North Carolina’s 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Rogers was in Pennsylvania with State Senator Doug Mastriano, who is currently fighting for a full forensic audit of three counties in Pennsylvania.

TRENDING: BREAKING BIG — Jovan Pulitzer: Arizona Audit Report Will be Delivered to Senate on Friday, Results Will Be Earth-Shattering

Senator Rogers is leading our nation towards free and fair elections.

The event is next Tuesday, August 24, at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Stokes Family Farm – 3674 Ivy Rd. Greenville, NC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

