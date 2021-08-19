https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/08/19/man-claims-he-has-ammonium-nitrate-bomb-outside-library-of-congress-demands-to-speak-to-joe-n410145

It’s not completely clear what is going on as I write this. What we do know at the moment is that a pickup truck parked near the Library of Congress has sparked a bomb threat response from authorities.

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

This is the guy and the truck, photographed by someone walking by “on the way to class.” He dumped the money in the street though I’m not sure what that was supposed to mean.

casually seeing witnessing a bomb threat on the way to class nbd love this country #capitol #libraryofcongress pic.twitter.com/inpBJP0cCy — fupa mama (@nirvananoir) August 19, 2021

The Library of Congress and the Supreme Court have been evacuated. The Capitol Hill Police Chief gave an update stating:

Around 9:15 am this morning, a man in black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress near First and Independence Southeast. We responded to a disturbance call. The driver of the truck told the responding officer on the scene that he had a bomb and what appeared, the officer said, appeared to be a detonator in the man’s hand. So we immediately evacuated the nearby buildings.

Police are said to be negotiating with the suspect who is also live-streaming from inside his truck.

Heavy actually has a full 30 minute live stream which someone has uploaded to Twitter. “The revolution is on,” the guy says before demanding to talk to President Joe Biden. He claims the bomb inside his truck was built by someone trained by the US military and says there are four more in the area. He claims it is connected to a decibel meter trigger that will go off if police shoot at him or break the windows. He also claims he knows how to disarm it but won’t unless he gets to talk to someone.

“I’m ready to die for the cause,” he says at one point, but a moment later he adds, “I don’t want to die, Joe, I want to go home, just like the people in Afghanistan want to go home.” He also says he hopes the buildings nearby will be evacuated so that if police do shoot at the truck he’ll be the only one killed. “If you’re going to shoot me, please make sure there ain’t nobody else around because I don’t want to take no lives.”

“Shoot me. Get the revolution started, Joe.”

Here’s the full clip which I’m still watching.

And here’s the resolution:

BREAKING: DC bomb threat suspect has surrendered to law enforcement. “It’s over, it has ended peacefully,” NBC News’ Pete Williams reports. pic.twitter.com/sSBNRacvCS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 19, 2021

Here’s a telephoto image showing the man surrendering in the street:

NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE video of DC bomb threat suspect surrendering to law enforcement @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/Snws2Kof4J — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 19, 2021

Did he really have a bomb? Are there other bombs in the area? Or was all of this a very dangerous hoax? I guess we’ll find out very soon. I’ll update this post as more information is released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

