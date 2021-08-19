https://justthenews.com/government/congress/marjorie-taylor-greene-says-shes-drawn-articles-impeachment-against-president?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) is moving to impeach President Biden. In light of the fall of the Afghan government, she believes Biden’s handling of the situation, which has left thousands of Americans and Afghan allies stranded in the Taliban-controlled region, is an impeachable offense.

“It’s a complete dereliction of duty,” Greene said on a recent edition of the “John Solomon Reports” podcast. “It’s inexcusable that Joe Biden left thousands of Americans and Afghan allies behind … . We don’t know if all of our people are alive.”

In terms of her impeachment effort, Greene says she has been “working the phones” with her caucus colleagues to see whether the cause can gain a sizable backing.

“The GOP conference needs courage,” she said.

Several members of the GOP House Conference have floated similar sentiments this week, as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated and the U.S. government was left appearing as though it was unprepared for the potential of a Taliban takeover.

“If he had any honor at all … Joe Biden should resign,” said Greene, adding that she believes a strong U.S. leader would now be “doing targeted bombings,” and “making sure the Taliban understand to get out of the way and leave Americans alone and let our people leave.”

In terms of how she believes the U.S. response to the Afghan crisis is being perceived around the globe, she said, “We’ve lost the trust of our allies” and have “damaged relations in so many ways.”

On Friday, Biden addressed the nation and said, if anything the opposite is true, and that he had not heard reports of a loss of confidence by our allies.

