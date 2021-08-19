http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MuNOHdDmYKQ/

President Joe Biden’s inaction is “allowing the Taliban to attack Americans in Afghanistan,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said Wednesday. Her remarks coincide with the president’s contentious interview with George Stephanopoulos, in which he struggled to adequately address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

“.@POTUS your inaction is allowing the Taliban to attack Americans in Afghanistan. We must not allow terrorists to cross the southern border and inflict harm on Americans,” Blackburn said, urging Biden to “Close the border today!”:

.@POTUS your inaction is allowing the Taliban to attack Americans in Afghanistan. We must not allow terrorists to cross the southern border and inflict harm on Americans. Close the border today! — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 19, 2021

She continued in a series of tweets to blast Biden’s lack of action, explaining that it remains “clear Biden is trying to distract the American people from the crisis in Afghanistan caused by his weak leadership”:

It’s clear Biden is trying to distract the American people from the crisis in Afghanistan caused by his weak leadership, but we won’t soon forget. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 19, 2021

“Biden must take ownership for his weak leadership that led to the crisis in Afghanistan, and immediately put a plan in place to bring every American home safely,” she continued, emphasizing the importance of Biden closing the southern border to further protect the American people:

Biden must take ownership for his weak leadership that led to the crisis in Afghanistan, and immediately put a plan in place to bring every American home safely. pic.twitter.com/51aDjzikgy — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 19, 2021

Joe Biden is putting our national security at risk by keeping our border open. https://t.co/FFEGcQqDWY — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 19, 2021

On Thursday, Blackburn concluded that the 78-year-old commander-in-chief had “no plan in Afghanistan” and blasted the president for failing to face the American people and “take responsibility for his incompetent leadership that caused the disaster in Afghanistan”:

Joe Biden had no plan in Afghanistan. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 19, 2021

Biden still won’t face the American people to take responsibility for his incompetent leadership that caused the disaster in Afghanistan. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 19, 2021

Blackburn’s remarks on Thursday follow Biden’s disastrous interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, which aired Wednesday evening:

During the interview, Biden offered a callous response after Stephanopoulos asked about the Afghan people rushing a plane as it took off the runway in the airport in Kabul, resulting in fatalities. Biden dismissed it by asserting, “That was four days ago, five days ago”:

Biden also denied he could have handled the withdrawal better.

“No. I don’t think it could have been handled in a way that — we’re going to go back in hindsight and look — but the idea that, somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” Biden said.

Biden has continued to vacation at Camp David as Afghanistan has fallen over the last week, returning to D.C. on Monday to briefly address the nation, only to fly back that same day. In all, he has taken at least nine Marine One flights to and from vacation spots over the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, he has attempted to pivot the conversation back to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic as thousands of Americans remain stuck in Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby admitted on Thursday he does not know the number of Americans remaining in Afghanistan:

How many American citizens remain in Afghanistan?@PentagonPresSec: “I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/ZwtiWGvk9m — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) August 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

