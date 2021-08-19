http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/t2STviB4CS0/

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and 41 Senate Republicans sent a letter Thursday to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that Garland update them on the status of the investigation into the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump administration.

Blackburn, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and 41 Republicans demanded to know more about special counsel John Durham’s inquiry.

“Attorney General Merrick Garland must pledge to publicly release the full report and allow Special Counsel Durham to continue his investigation uninhibited past September 2021,” Blackburn said in a statement Thursday. “We are over two years into the investigation of how the Obama-Biden FBI spied on an incoming president, and we still do not have answers. America’s national security apparatus was weaponized to take down President Trump, and the American people deserve to know how this occurred.”

Several Senate Republicans signed the letter:

Pat Toomey (R-Penn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), John Kennedy (R-La.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), James Lankford (R-Okla.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), John Barrasso, John Boozman (R-Ark.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.).

The letter states:

We write to request an update on the status of Special Counsel John Durham’s inquiry into the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation. Two years ago, your predecessor appointed United States Attorney John Durham to conduct a review of the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 United States presidential election. Mr. Durham was later elevated to special counsel in October 2020 so he could continue his work with greater investigatory authority and independence. The Special Counsel’s ongoing work is important to many Americans who were disturbed that government agents subverted lawful process to conduct inappropriate surveillance for political purposes. The truth pursued by this investigation is necessary to ensure transparency in our intelligence agencies and restore faith in our civil liberties. Thus, it is essential that the Special Counsel’s ongoing review should be allowed to continue unimpeded and without undue limitations.

“To that end, we ask that you provide an update on the status of Special Counsel Durham’s inquiry and that the investigation’s report be made available to the public upon completion. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the Republicans concluded.

