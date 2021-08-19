https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/19/marthas-vineyard-hospital-is-jammed-feels-impact-of-case-spike/

Meanwhile, on Martha’s Vineyard about two weeks after former President Barack Obama’s large unmasked birthday party, cases on the island have continued to increase and now the hospital is reportedly “jammed” and feeling the “impact of [the] case spike.” From the Vineyard Gazette:

Meanwhile, the hospital currently has three patients hospitalized with Covid-19 and a fourth patient under investigation showing Covid-like symptoms. A fifth Covid-positive patient was critically airlifted to Boston last week, hospital officials said during the media briefing Wednesday morning. According to head of hospital operations and chief nurse Clair Seguin, one of the hospitalized patients is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and one is in good condition. The airlifted patient was in critical condition, Ms. Seguin said. “This is the highest amount of Covid-positive patient activity that we’ve had since the onset of the pandemic,” Ms. Seguin said at the briefing.

The 14-day change in cases according to the New York Times is +147%:

As we told you yesterday, many towns on the island now require masks indoors which is something the CDC recommending for Obama’s birthday spectacular:

Indoor Masks Now Required In Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury On Martha’s Vineyard https://t.co/9ddkQIuRcG pic.twitter.com/23Lj1rRZ8f — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) August 19, 2021

And in other Vineyard news, celebrity Larry David and celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz reportedly got into a yelling match over the latter’s legal support of Donald Trump. Hopefully, the two were wearing masks while shouting at each other in this Covid hot-spot:

