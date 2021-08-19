https://thehill.com/homenews/media/568612-meghan-mccain-rails-against-biden-over-afghanistan-calls-him-jimmy-carter-on

Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain hammers Biden over Afghan withdrawal: ‘Absolutely shameful’ Meghan McCain: CNN’s Cuomo ignoring brother’s scandal ‘the worst kind of nepotism’ Meghan McCain predicts DeSantis would put Harris ‘in the ground’ in 2024 matchup MORE took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize President Biden Joe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: Democrats playing ‘game of chicken’ with infrastructure bills Overnight Defense: Top general acknowledges intel missed speed of Afghan collapse Overnight Health Care: US to start booster shots on Sept. 20 | Biden to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff | Democrats embrace COVID mandates in governor races MORE over Afghanistan, slamming the president as “Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterBiden’s Afghanistan blunder in perspective What happens in Kabul will not stay in Kabul Religion and politics — the younger generation isn’t having it MORE on acid.”

“No press briefings from the Biden White House from the President or his staff,” McCain tweeted. “They’re all on vacation. He is like Jimmy Carter on acid and he and his team will be remembered in history worse than him. Also anyone in the press want to jump in on criticism of him in hiding?”

No press briefings from the Biden White House from the President or his staff. They’re all on vacation. He is like Jimmy Carter on acid and he and his team will be remembered in history worse than him. Also anyone in the press want to to jump in on criticism of him in hiding? https://t.co/fnAWjqluWE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 19, 2021

McCain, a conservative commentator who left her co-hosting spot on “The View” earlier this month, criticized Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan last week.

“Even if you thought leaving Afghanistan was the right decision -this is a reckless, dangerous, blundering, and embarrassing withdrawal,” she previously wrote.

McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), also took aim at Democrats, invoking her father in tweets last week.

“Democrats like to wax poetic a lot about what my dad would have done and said (most of the time reinventing some weird fantasy of who he was),” McCain tweeted. “Let me tell you one god damn thing – he would be raging in public and to President Biden about this withdrawal in Afghanistan. Raging.”

McCain previously expressed doubts about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in April, saying on “The View” that she was “very skeptical of what is going to happen if we withdraw.”

Biden has nominated her mother, Cindy McCain, to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, with her nomination recently sent to the Senate.

