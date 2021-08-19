https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/19/nailed-it-james-woods-only-needs-3-little-words-to-sum-up-bidens-train-wreck-of-an-interview-with-george-stephanopoulos/

It feels like we don’t get to write about James Woods as much these days. We get it, after Trump left office it all sort of felt weird on Twitter; even this Twitchy editor can relate. Things have been pretty stale and disheartening, to say the least.

But now that Biden is proving to be the absolute failure we all knew he would be, there is a little fire on the site again.

Hence, this from Woods:

What James said.

THAT WAS FOUR, FIVE DAYS AGO.

Calm down, Shouty McShouty-face.

Like that makes this mess any better.

Jesus. As an American I’m ashamed that even 1 person voted for this man, let alone tens of millions. — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) August 19, 2021

Did they though?

Like that was even an answer? — ConservativeCDGurl🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈💗 (@ConservativeCD) August 19, 2021

Sound familiar? “What difference at this point does it make?” — A WALKER (@HourTommy) August 19, 2021

Ok, that’s just creepy AF.

I guess that makes it Trump’s fault then? — johnab (@jabhawki) August 19, 2021

By next week, he’ll have convinced himself that it happened during the Trump administration. — Victorena Minchew (@Merleliz) August 19, 2021

And the media won’t correct him.

That was a @HillaryClinton moment… “what difference does it make!” For BenGhazi (sp) — Sean Roach (@ItsSeanRoach) August 19, 2021

4 or 5 days ago??? Bro it was Monday — Bill Borra (@Rngrssuk00) August 19, 2021

But in Biden time that is easily four or five days.

Ahem.

***

