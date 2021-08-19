https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/19/nailed-it-james-woods-only-needs-3-little-words-to-sum-up-bidens-train-wreck-of-an-interview-with-george-stephanopoulos/

It feels like we don’t get to write about James Woods as much these days. We get it, after Trump left office it all sort of felt weird on Twitter; even this Twitchy editor can relate. Things have been pretty stale and disheartening, to say the least.

But now that Biden is proving to be the absolute failure we all knew he would be, there is a little fire on the site again.

Hence, this from Woods:

What James said.

THAT WAS FOUR, FIVE DAYS AGO.

Calm down, Shouty McShouty-face.

Like that makes this mess any better.

Did they though?

Ok, that’s just creepy AF.

And the media won’t correct him.

But in Biden time that is easily four or five days.

Ahem.

***

Related:

‘Still-new? Are you high?!’ DESPERATE to protect Biden, CNN tries pushing a whole new level of LAPDOG that does not FLY at all

‘You tool bags are part of the PROBLEM’: Jonah Goldberg and Tom Nichols blaming the LITTLE PEOPLE for their woes does NOT end well

Never go full #BlueAnon: Cheri Jacobus DRAGGED (then dragged MORE) for claiming Trump set a booby trap for Biden in Afghanistan

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...