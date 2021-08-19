https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/19/never-go-full-blueanon-cheri-jacobus-dragged-then-dragged-more-for-claiming-trump-set-a-booby-trap-for-biden-in-afghanistan/

We didn’t think it was possible, but Cheri Jacobus has TDS Stage ELEVENTY.

ELEVENTY, PEOPLE!

Keep your hands and fingers away from her mouth at all times … seriously.

Now that we know Trump was setting a booby trap for Biden in Afghanistan, start pulling that thread. If you were out to sabotage Biden, think of every step, every move you’d make, and then understand that’s what Trump did. Trump, Pompeo, Putin are enemies of America. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 18, 2021

IT WAS ALL A PLOT! Trump is both an evil villain and a yet total buffoon and managed to somehow put in place a super evil BOOBY TRAP that would cause Biden’s entire administration to implode. MWAHAHAHAHAHA.

Holy crap.

btw this is the Art of War and how most of us engage in developing strategy for campaigns. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 18, 2021

Look out, Alex Jones, you have competition.

Hey, at least she made the list.

And she’s not the only one infected with derangement syndrome. Are we going to need to come up with DDS, DeSantis Derangement Syndrome? Heh.

Add Russian confidante DeSantis to that list. — Regina Marston (@Marston4ca42) August 19, 2021

We are starting to wonder how these people manage to feed themselves or ties their own shoes every day. This is just nutty.

I would not be surprised if Mitch was in some of those strategy meetings. — Bryan Boyne (@bryanboyne) August 18, 2021

SEE WHAT WE MEAN?!

If so, does that mean that Biden was outsmarted by Trump? What does that do for your confidence in Biden’s judgement, intelligence, leadership? Btw, I think you have a far fetched theory (but that is normal for all sides these days). — Scott Caldwell (@okcactus) August 19, 2021

Let the dragging commence:

Trump was so good, he planned Joe Biden’s downfall within 8 months of taking office. Now, that’s strategy. You win wars with this kind of strategy. Unlike the Biden Administration who leave Americans behind to die. #Benghazi #25thAmendment #MorningJoe https://t.co/MalmakbqA8 — Penny Lewis (@hipenny_lewis) August 19, 2021

This has to be a joke? And if you believe this, call a coroner because you are most certainly brain dead #FFS https://t.co/X2iP14XUgF — Stop the Hypocrisy! (@iamdansgal) August 19, 2021

OFFS, put some MAGAsil on it and he stop living in your head rent-free https://t.co/CSSoahlu1O — Literally Your Gay Dad (@InsanityGay) August 19, 2021

Are you ok @CheriJacobus? You tweeted this nonsensical 6D chess conspiracy theory 8 hours ago. I’m thinking (as most everyone else in the rational thinking world is) that your TDS has really advanced to end stage. How did the orange man hurt you? @ian_mckelvey @ThatAmish1 https://t.co/bk1rdqvJlJ — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 19, 2021

She doesn’t believe this but these people have no shame. They will bend reality to support the narrative that democrats are never wrong, never make mistakes, and everything that goes wrong or could ever go wrong is that fault of republicans and specifically Trump.

Disgusting! https://t.co/yXjvszDFUZ — Captain Puckered Starfish (@EdK94740251) August 19, 2021

Remember, the people calling everyone else conspiracy theorists are the most deranged themselves. https://t.co/nXHLFG360U — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 19, 2021

Yup.

Omg she’s actually a nut! https://t.co/SeWw71aKMP — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 19, 2021

Indeed.

***

