https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/19/nyc-police-indictment-gang-members/

Thirteen members of the East Harlem “Chico Gang” were indicted for 21 shootings with 12 victims — four of whom were unintended — according to a press release from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s charges include conspiracy, attempted murder, attempted assault and weapons possession, the press released stated. The “Chico Gang” operated from the Wagner Houses public housing complex, and the violence was carried out against a rival gang that operated in separate housing complexes, according to the press release. Since November of 2018, four of the shooting victims were unintended victims, one of whom was a 12-year-old boy, the press release stated.

“This indictment is one part of our work to break the cycle of violence gripping East Harlem, as teens are recruited to take the place of older gang members and continue their bloody rivalries,” Vance said, according to the press release.

“The arrests of these gang members were specifically targeted to remove the drivers of this gang violence from our streets. The Chico gang has carried on senseless rivalries targeting other gangs with innocent members of the community – including children – being caught in the crossfire. It has to stop,” New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea stated, according to the press release.

Democratic Mayoral Nominee Eric Adams recently argued that Democrats should focus on going after handguns instead of assault weapons in order to stop the increasing violence in New York City. Meanwhile, Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa blamed progressives for ruining the “quality of life” in the city and the crime spike. (RELATED: ‘No One Seems To Care’: Democratic NYC Mayoral Nominee Eric Adams Rips Cuomo’s Plan To Stop Gun Violence Without Addressing Gangs)