Former Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, who spent nearly six years as special operations commander in Afghanistan, spoke out this week to say that the disaster that is currently happening there is firmly the fault of former President Barack Obama.

Bolduc Blames Obama

“I’ve been contacted by guys who are over there. It’s described as a s***show,” Bolduc told The Washington Examiner. “They are trying to get as many people out as possible. The Air Force is literally taking off with a minimal amount of gas to fly and refueled in the air, God bless them.”

In the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks back in 2001, Bolduc did ten tours of duty in Afghanistan, and he received five bronze stars as well as two purple hearts before retiring in 2017.

He explained that between 2010 and 2013, counterintelligence operations succeeded in driving out the Taliban and al Qaeda from villages and districts. By 2013, the Afghan government controlled 90% of the country, and wartime casualty rates were at the lowest point during the war.

“The Taliban even said, ‘We can’t fight against this, we can’t win against this.’ Al Qaeda was saying the same thing,” Bolduc said. “So what did we do? In 2014, O’Biden said, ‘We are going to change strategy and come out of villages and end combat ops.’ And our senior military officials accepted that.”

Bolduc Tried To Warn Obama

In 2014, released a statement saying that “our combat mission in Afghanistan is ending,” and that the military would only remain in a training and advisory role with 10,000 troops. Bolduc tried to warn the Obama administration at the time that they were focusing on the wrong mission, and combat troops were still needed in the villages

“That is exactly what happened,” Bolduc said. “By 2016, the entire security force was gone, and by 2019, we had the highest casualty rate since we had been in Afghanistan.”

Bolduc felt that soldiers needed more time in local villages to gain control before a gradual withdrawal of troops.

“If you just go back to World War II, it required the Marshall Plan, a plan to rebuild,” Bolduc said. “Not only Europe but Asia. Think about the planning that went into that — all we have here is one country, and we screwed that up.”

This piece was written by James Samson on August 18, 2021. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

