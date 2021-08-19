https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/19/pentagon-officials-did-not-want-to-answer-question-about-us-buying-fuel-from-the-taliban-in-kabul/

Today during the Pentagon’s briefing about Afghanistan, spokesman John Kirby and others did not want to give a simple “yes” or “no” answer to the following question:

Gen Hank Taylor and John Kirby stumbling with their answers when asked if US military is buying aviation fuel from the Taliban in Kabul.

‘There’s plenty of fuel sustainment capability at HKIA airport’ — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) August 19, 2021

Pentagon refuses to deny that it’s buying fuel from the Taliban for its airlift operations. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 19, 2021

Q: How are you fueling your planes… are you now in a position that you have to buy fuel from the Taliban? Taylor: The assets on HKIA… are what we need. Q: So that’s a no? You’re not buying fuel from the Taliban? Kirby: There’s plenty of fuel. pic.twitter.com/yx7Aoy1SPU — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 19, 2021

Non-answers detected:

When asked TWICE if the U.S. is buying fuel from the Taliban for the C-17’s, both the general & spokesman looked squirrely at each other, stammered, & said “We have plenty of fuel at the airport.” Neither denied it. Like I said days ago, me thinks there has been a money transfer — Kevin Cox (@brooklyncowboy1) August 19, 2021

Jesus, this Pentagon briefing is a shit show. Buying fuel from the Taliban? Did you see the looks on their faces trying to figure out how to answer that one?? — Scarlett as God as my witness O’Hara (@ScarlettWitness) August 19, 2021

Never answered the question. — suzieright (@suzieright1) August 19, 2021

What a year for Biden: He killed off the Keystone pipeline with an EO, then asked OPEC to pump more oil in response to high gas prices (so far they’re refusing), and now they’re possibly buying fuel from the Taliban.

answers like that tell me they are buying fuel from the Taliban — Daniel Colclas (@DanielColclas) August 19, 2021

Both generals and bureaucrats refuse to answer a yes or no question. There is no confidence in anything coming out of their mouths. https://t.co/IyPImMzHh5 — Tracy Oliver 🌷 (@TracyOliver617) August 19, 2021

These guys stumble over the most basic questions. I guess that’s what happens when it’s a complete cluster. https://t.co/HitXbovWVe — Organic Oracle Outlaw (@OrganicOracle) August 19, 2021

State Department and Pentagon officials would get angry calls from the White House if they gave straightforward and honest answers to questions.

