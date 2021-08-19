https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/19/pentagon-officials-did-not-want-to-answer-question-about-us-buying-fuel-from-the-taliban-in-kabul/

Today during the Pentagon’s briefing about Afghanistan, spokesman John Kirby and others did not want to give a simple “yes” or “no” answer to the following question:

Non-answers detected:

What a year for Biden: He killed off the Keystone pipeline with an EO, then asked OPEC to pump more oil in response to high gas prices (so far they’re refusing), and now they’re possibly buying fuel from the Taliban.

State Department and Pentagon officials would get angry calls from the White House if they gave straightforward and honest answers to questions.

