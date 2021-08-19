http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/hpQDzICbSP4/

THE suspect who shut down the US Capitol on Thursday has surrendered to police after unleashing an anti-Biden rant on Facebook live and posing with his finger on the button of a device.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, said in the clip he posted online: “We got a few options here Joe. You shoot me, two and a half blocks are going with me. And then you’re talking about a revolution.”

He added: “I love this land….the South is coming for you…the Revolution is on.”

Police did not immediately know whether there were explosives in the vehicle but Roseberry told police Thursday that he had a bomb, law enforcement said.

He later surrendered to police, crawling out of the truck, and was in custody as of Thursday afternoon following a four-hour stand-off.

Capitol Police confirmed that there was an active bomb threat just after 10.30am local time on Thursday morning.

Officers had observed the man sitting in a black pickup truck outside the Library of Congress holding what appeared to be a detonator, U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said.

Eyewitness Sydney Bobb, 22, told The Independent: “I was walking on that block because that’s where I go to class. He was shouting that he had a bomb. And then he threw money out the side of the truck.”

ANTI-GOVERNMENT THREATS

While police continued negotiations, video surfaced of Roseberry on Facebook Live threatening explosions, making anti-government threats and talking about Afghanistan, health care and the military.

He said Democrats needed to step down, then also said he loved the president Biden. Facebook removed the videos a few hours after they were apparently filmed.

Roseberry did not appear to have a specific demand for law enforcement other than to speak with the president.

Videos posted to his Facebook before the page was taken down appears to show Roseberry at the November 14 rally attended by thousands of Trump supporters to protest what they claimed was a stolen election.

One video appears to be filmed by Roseberry as he’s marching with a crowd of hundreds of people carrying American flags and Trump flags and shouting “stop the steal.”

FIREARMS COLLECTOR

Roseberry’s ex-wife, Crystal Roseberry, said she had never known him to have explosives, but that he was an avid collector of firearms.

The episode began about 9:15 a.m. when the truck drove up the sidewalk outside the library, Manger said. The driver told the responding officer that he had a bomb, and was holding what the officer believed to be a detonator.

The truck had no license plates, and when law enforcement noticed it in the morning, authorities reported a possible bomb threat over police radios.

Reporters on the scene saw several police cars, alongside an armored truck, that was speeding towards the political hub. There were also two armored SWAT vehicles and the FBI was on the scene.

The suspect was said to be communicating with cops via a dry erase board.

WORKERS EVACUATED

The House and Senate were not in session when the bomb threat was underway.

Congressional staffers in the Madison building were initially told to shelter-in-place, but were later told to evacuate.

The Supreme Court was evacuated, alongside the Cannon House Office and Jefferson buildings.

Those from the Cannon building were being told to “remain calm” and to relocate to the Longworth House Office Building “using the underground tunnels.”

Congressional staffers received an alert saying that occupants should “remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exits,” but to not use exits on the west side.

The Republican National Committee building, which is situated nearby, was also evacuated, according to the Washington Post.

Construction workers at the Capitol were also told to move away from their site.

PIPE BOMB

It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol in January.

Chris Reddick, 64, who works nearby, was evacuated. He told The Washington Post: “It’s upsetting, and it scares my wife.”

