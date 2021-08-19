https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/read-the-room-you-guys-dnc-releases-video-celebrating-the-anniversary-of-kamala-harris-nomination-for-vp/
We’ve barely seen President Joe Biden ever since Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban, and sighting of Vice President Kamala Harris are even rarer — she could be seen on screen in that photo the White House released of Biden at Camp David to prove that he was monitoring the situation. And we did hear from sources earlier this week that Harris yelled, “They will not pin this sh*t on me!” We’d been told, though, that Harris was the last person in the room when Biden decided to start the withdrawal and said she had a “key role” in the decision-making process.
The Democrats are pretty anxious for any diversion from Afghanistan, and on Thursday, they posted a video celebrating the one-year anniversary of Harris’ nomination to be Biden’s vice president.
One year ago, @KamalaHarris accepted the nomination for vice president of the United States. A look back⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AAAk0isUxM
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 19, 2021
Read the room, you guys. https://t.co/FzUBDcbi0g
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 19, 2021
Seems to be going well.https://t.co/MmR2oNtcom
— Hell Awaits (@HellAwaits6969) August 19, 2021
🤡😂🇺🇲
— Matt Zelinsky (@MattZelinsky) August 19, 2021
Only a month ago she touted her involvement in this catastrophic withdrawal plan. Btw where is she these days?
— Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) August 19, 2021
How’s that going for her?
— Kaisle (@politigaymer) August 19, 2021
Anyone seen her?
— Title Town Tampa (@GordoFSU) August 19, 2021
What has she been up to recently? Do y’all know where she is or what she’s been up to the last week?
— Tripp (@cbomar_3) August 19, 2021
Is she supposed to be saying something?
— Wayne (@wayne_crosb) August 19, 2021
Where has she been the past week? How is her handling of the border crisis been going?
— Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) August 19, 2021
What a joke.
— Denny Chad Halen (@DennyChadHalen) August 19, 2021
One year ago we had competent people on leadership positions
— uah (@RexRj501) August 19, 2021
How it’s going…. pic.twitter.com/f5bIEhv63N
— #TermLimitsForAll (@TruthIsTruth000) August 19, 2021
Haven’t seen or heard from Vice President Harris? WTF?
— Bulldog (@CharlesFolda) August 19, 2021
The women in Afghanistan would like a word.
— Harry the Libertarian (@Harrybertarian) August 19, 2021
How’s the polling numbers ?
— AmericanPatriotEAST (@USAPatriotEAST) August 19, 2021
Its been all downhill since. Imagine if Joe had a competent person next to him right now instead of someone who checked-off the correct boxes
— Jeff Zucker’s Eunuch (@ZuckersEunuch) August 19, 2021
Is she going to Vietnam to examine the roots of the Afghanistan disaster?
— Lee (@FranciscanPoet2) August 19, 2021
Why are you doing this now, of all times?
— RLBagley (@robertlbagley) August 19, 2021
It’s her anniversary!
Where did she go? Is she still VP?
— Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) August 19, 2021
I know you’re freaking out about Joe’s prospects post-Afghanistan, but Kamala is not the answer. Stop trying to make fetch happen.
— MoreThanThat (@NeverRainsCal) August 19, 2021
A look back on what she’s accomplished. That video would only be about 3 seconds long. Shes toast
— Darren Huston (@HustonDarren) August 19, 2021
Nobody wanted Kamala.
— Miguel Reyes (@miggyreyy) August 19, 2021
She couldn’t even make it to the primaries in her own bid for President..
— Mark (@AsSeenOnTv55) August 19, 2021
Zero delegates.
And then what happened
— John (@John_Faker) August 19, 2021
She’s done nothing since.
— MomsterMel’s Nest is Almost Empty (@MomsterMel) August 19, 2021
And now she’s missing
— Kate Tyler (@verykate45) August 19, 2021
How is it going right now?
— Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) August 19, 2021
Fire your tone deaf social media manager.
— Walter (@WalterSobchuk) August 19, 2021
— Newsgatherer (@GroupToStopHate) August 19, 2021
Before I watch, it’s just 30 seconds of cackling isn’t it?
— Blaha The GOAT (@04pistons1) August 19, 2021
— Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) August 19, 2021
Yeah where is she by the way? Has she been watching the news lately? Some leadership out there would be nice.
— скйлер🔯 (@Skyl3r26) August 19, 2021
Adventures in scheduled tweets.
— Dainon Jensen (@duckinfantry) August 19, 2021
Weird that you’re tweeting this amidst Biden’s worst week ever… Totally coincidental that you’re trying to promote the worst candidate of 2020 who couldn’t even earn a single primary vote due to being so unpopular…
— BaxterBlog (@baxter_blog) August 19, 2021
And she’s been silent
Not seen for 7 days and counting
No comment about Afghanistan
Border Czar who’s never been to the actual place of the humanitarian crisis
Hated, even by her party…
She’s a horrible person
— DBinNC (@DBuzzacco) August 19, 2021
Are you guys sure you wanted to tweet this?
— MAGAMomma! (@saucyone1029) August 19, 2021
The Democrats must have wanted a ratio because there’s no other reason they would have posted this with her missing in action during the worst week of the Biden administration so far.
