We’ve barely seen President Joe Biden ever since Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban, and sighting of Vice President Kamala Harris are even rarer — she could be seen on screen in that photo the White House released of Biden at Camp David to prove that he was monitoring the situation. And we did hear from sources earlier this week that Harris yelled, “They will not pin this sh*t on me!” We’d been told, though, that Harris was the last person in the room when Biden decided to start the withdrawal and said she had a “key role” in the decision-making process.

The Democrats are pretty anxious for any diversion from Afghanistan, and on Thursday, they posted a video celebrating the one-year anniversary of Harris’ nomination to be Biden’s vice president.

One year ago, @KamalaHarris accepted the nomination for vice president of the United States. A look back⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AAAk0isUxM — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 19, 2021

Seems to be going well.https://t.co/MmR2oNtcom — Hell Awaits (@HellAwaits6969) August 19, 2021

🤡😂🇺🇲 — Matt Zelinsky (@MattZelinsky) August 19, 2021

Only a month ago she touted her involvement in this catastrophic withdrawal plan. Btw where is she these days? — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) August 19, 2021

How’s that going for her? — Kaisle (@politigaymer) August 19, 2021

Anyone seen her? — Title Town Tampa (@GordoFSU) August 19, 2021

What has she been up to recently? Do y’all know where she is or what she’s been up to the last week? — Tripp (@cbomar_3) August 19, 2021

Is she supposed to be saying something? — Wayne (@wayne_crosb) August 19, 2021

Where has she been the past week? How is her handling of the border crisis been going? — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) August 19, 2021

What a joke. — Denny Chad Halen (@DennyChadHalen) August 19, 2021

One year ago we had competent people on leadership positions — uah (@RexRj501) August 19, 2021

Haven’t seen or heard from Vice President Harris? WTF? — Bulldog (@CharlesFolda) August 19, 2021

The women in Afghanistan would like a word. — Harry the Libertarian (@Harrybertarian) August 19, 2021

How’s the polling numbers ? — AmericanPatriotEAST (@USAPatriotEAST) August 19, 2021

Its been all downhill since. Imagine if Joe had a competent person next to him right now instead of someone who checked-off the correct boxes — Jeff Zucker’s Eunuch (@ZuckersEunuch) August 19, 2021

Is she going to Vietnam to examine the roots of the Afghanistan disaster? — Lee (@FranciscanPoet2) August 19, 2021

Why are you doing this now, of all times? — RLBagley (@robertlbagley) August 19, 2021

It’s her anniversary!

Where did she go? Is she still VP? — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) August 19, 2021

I know you’re freaking out about Joe’s prospects post-Afghanistan, but Kamala is not the answer. Stop trying to make fetch happen. — MoreThanThat (@NeverRainsCal) August 19, 2021

A look back on what she’s accomplished. That video would only be about 3 seconds long. Shes toast — Darren Huston (@HustonDarren) August 19, 2021

Nobody wanted Kamala. — Miguel Reyes (@miggyreyy) August 19, 2021

She couldn’t even make it to the primaries in her own bid for President.. — Mark (@AsSeenOnTv55) August 19, 2021

Zero delegates.

And then what happened — John (@John_Faker) August 19, 2021

She’s done nothing since. — MomsterMel’s Nest is Almost Empty (@MomsterMel) August 19, 2021

And now she’s missing — Kate Tyler (@verykate45) August 19, 2021

How is it going right now? — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) August 19, 2021

Fire your tone deaf social media manager. — Walter (@WalterSobchuk) August 19, 2021

Before I watch, it’s just 30 seconds of cackling isn’t it? — Blaha The GOAT (@04pistons1) August 19, 2021

Yeah where is she by the way? Has she been watching the news lately? Some leadership out there would be nice. — скйлер🔯 (@Skyl3r26) August 19, 2021

Adventures in scheduled tweets. — Dainon Jensen (@duckinfantry) August 19, 2021

Weird that you’re tweeting this amidst Biden’s worst week ever… Totally coincidental that you’re trying to promote the worst candidate of 2020 who couldn’t even earn a single primary vote due to being so unpopular… — BaxterBlog (@baxter_blog) August 19, 2021

And she’s been silent

Not seen for 7 days and counting

No comment about Afghanistan

Border Czar who’s never been to the actual place of the humanitarian crisis

Hated, even by her party…

She’s a horrible person — DBinNC (@DBuzzacco) August 19, 2021

Are you guys sure you wanted to tweet this? — MAGAMomma! (@saucyone1029) August 19, 2021

The Democrats must have wanted a ratio because there’s no other reason they would have posted this with her missing in action during the worst week of the Biden administration so far.

