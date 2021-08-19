https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611f36d0bbafd42ff589e845
The U.S. is planning booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but if you got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot instead, stay tuned…
California’s wildfires have already made plenty of news this summer and the worst may be yet to come…
Hurricane Grace has been temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force, but it’s expected to regain hurricane strength Friday as it heads for a second landfall in Mexico…
Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when one of the nation’s most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people tak…
The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said Thursday that an Iranian fuel tanker will sail toward Lebanon “within hours,” warning Israel and the United States not to intercept it.
