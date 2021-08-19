https://www.theblaze.com/news/rashida-tlaib-landlord-cancel-rent

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) collected thousands of dollars as a landlord while co-sponsoring bills that would cancel rent payments.

Tlaib’s 2020 financial disclosure report filed Friday reveals that the progressive lawmaker took in between $15,001 and $50,000 from a property in Detroit. Tlaib received the same income range on the rental property in 2019, according to financial records.

Fox News reported the Michigan Democrat’s property is estimated to be worth between $100,001 and $250,000, according to the disclosure.

In December, Tlaib wrote on Twitter how we need to protect Americans from “landlords and bill collectors.”

“Always tons of agreement for tools of war and destroying families abroad, but never this much enthusiasm for protecting American families at home from landlords and bill collectors in the midst of a pandemic,” she tweeted.

Tlaib, who makes $174,000 a year as a representative, co-sponsored a bill authored by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D–Minn.) in April 2020 to “institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Tlaib also co-sponsored the latest version of the bill, which was introduced in March 2021 “to suspend obligations of residential renters and mortgagors to make payments during the COVID-19 emergency, and for other purposes.”

“It’s really important that we understand that moratoriums are good, but they’re going to end and without payment and debt cancelation we are kicking the crisis down the road,” Tlaib said at a news conference announcing the bill in March, according to Reason.

Fox News asked Tlaib if she offered her tenants the opportunity to cancel their rent, but the outlet reported that her office did not return a request for comment.

Tlaib isn’t the only progressive Democrat to demand that rent be canceled while receiving income from being a landlord. Financial disclosures revealed this week that Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) made thousands of dollars from a rental property in Boston.

In December, Pressley wrote on Twitter, “We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction. This is a public health emergency.”

Also in December, Pressley tweeted that canceling rent was “literally a matter of life and death.”

Pressley also co-sponsored Omar’s Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act.

