Fox News Media is reportedly asking employees to provide the company with their vaccination status, contending it will “enable the company to make informed decisions about space planning, health and safety guidelines, COVID-19 procedures, and other important policies,” a Tuesday memo revealed.

In an internal memo published by Adweek, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said the company has “asked all employees — whether on-site as part of our essential workforce or working remotely — to upload their vaccination status” into a database.

“As all of you know, the health and safety of our employees has been our priority at Fox News Media since the start of the global pandemic 17 months ago. Whether at work or home, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on all of our lives,” the memo reads, detailing the steps the company is taking in the wake of the spread of the delta variant of the Chinese coronavirus.

All employees — whether they are on-site or working remotely, must upload their vaccination status into a database, which was supposed to be done no later than Tuesday.

“This is being done for space planning and contact tracing purposes in conjunction with CDC/state/city health and safety guidelines,” the memo reads.

The memo also states that the company reinstated an on-site coronavirus testing program every Monday and Thursday “for select essential employees due to their work environment within our New York offices.” Such employees will be required to test at least once a week, regardless of their vaccination status.

Masks will remain optional for fully vaccinated employees in the New York offices, but they are “strongly encouraged in public areas throughout the building.”

Additionally, all employees and vendors will be required to complete a “daily screening ahead of reporting to work,” per the memo.

Breitbart News also reviewed a separate Fox News Media memo reportedly from Human Resources, which appeared to ask contributors to upload their vaccination status no later than August 24.

“Understanding the vaccination status of our workforce will enable the company to make informed decisions about space planning, health and safety guidelines, COVID-19 procedures, and other important policies designed to keep our community safe and healthy,” the memo read, referring to the process as “mandatory.”

It does not appear that Fox News Media, however, is mandating employees to receive vaccinations — only to provide their status.

