The scene outside the Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan is chaotic and dangerous, but yesterday President Biden said the Taliban were cooperating in allowing American citizens and others to gain entry in order to be flown out of the country:

JUST IN: Biden tells @ABC that Taliban is “cooperating,” allowing Americans to leave Afghanistan. But, he allows, “we’re having some more difficulty having those who helped us when we were in there.” — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) August 18, 2021

And reporters are now citing the Pentagon to pass along some information that shows what Biden said isn’t exactly the reality:

U.S. Air Force C-17 evacuation flights leaving Kabul airport nearly half empty: Pentagon — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 19, 2021

This doesn’t sound like “cooperation”:

Although the Americans control the airport, just yards away were scenes of chaos. The Taliban fired their weapons in the air and were beating women and children in the crowds. Over a dozen people were reportedly injured in a crush.

2/5 — Ian Pannell (@IanPannell) August 19, 2021

At Kabul Airport yesterday for @ABC we saw first-hand thousands of Afghans trying to get out of the country. While there have been nearly 6,000 evacuations many flights are leaving half empty due to the chaos outside the airport

1/5 — Ian Pannell (@IanPannell) August 19, 2021

While some of the Taliban stationed at checkpoints accepted our accreditation from their commanders, others did not and we were forced to leave the area.

3/5 — Ian Pannell (@IanPannell) August 19, 2021

Amid the chaos this raises questions about the Taliban’s guarantees to allow people to leave, and to protect womens’ rights. If soldiers aren’t accepting our accreditation, how are they treating those with guarantees?

4/5 — Ian Pannell (@IanPannell) August 19, 2021

President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to have all troops out of Afghanistan by August 31 when speaking to @GStephanopoulos last night. From what we saw yesterday, that may result in many getting left behind unless that deadline is extended.

5/5 — Ian Pannell (@IanPannell) August 19, 2021

In other words, the Taliban are NOT cooperating — quite the opposite if anything.

If you have no ability beyond the airport, and limited ability inside, this is the result. https://t.co/QfVqpOMEwA — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 19, 2021

PLANNED FOR EVERY CONTINGENCY https://t.co/PtvxR8RP4J — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) August 19, 2021

I guess the Taliban didn’t hear that they are cooperating in getting Americans out of the country. https://t.co/OrM5p6N2Yv — Patricia Morgan (@repmorgan) August 19, 2021

But maybe Jen Psaki will put a more optimistic spin on it:

“The planes are half full” – Jen Psaki — Kemba (@kembageorge) August 19, 2021

If anybody needs President Biden, apparently he’ll be in Wilmington, Delaware through the weekend:

biden is indeed scheduled to head back to Delaware today. will be there through monday, i believe. https://t.co/1eb0ASJROq — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 19, 2021

