The Independent Restaurant Association along with several restaurants and gyms are suing New York City and Mayor Bill de Blasio for the executive order mandating vaccines for indoor activities.

Earlier this month Bill de Blasio announced what is essentially a city-wide vaccine passport.

New York City is mandating proof of vaccination for people to enter certain indoor businesses.

Bill de Blasio targeted restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.

Only 28% of black New Yorkers are fully vaccinated so this was Bill de Blasio’s way of denying service to blacks.

A coalition of restaurants and gyms filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday.

CNBC reported:

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city of New York are facing their first lawsuit from restaurants for the executive order requiring proof of vaccination to dine indoors. The Independent Restaurant Owners Association Rescue, Max’s Esca, DeLuca’s Italian Restaurant and Pasticceria Rocco are seeking an injunction against de Blasio’s executive order. Two fitness venues, Evolve-33 and Staten Island Judo Jujitsu, were also listed as plaintiffs in the complaint. All of the plaintiffs, excluding Pasticceria Rocco, are based on Staten Island. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court. Nick Paolucci, press secretary for New York City’s law department, said the city is reviewing the complaint. The new policy, which began Tuesday, requires customers to show proof of at least one vaccine dose to engage in a number of indoor activities, like dining, exercising and attending performances. Employees of those venues are also required to be vaccinated. Following a few weeks to transition, enforcement is slated to start Sept. 13.

