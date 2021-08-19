https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/19/school-districts-in-hillsborough-miami-dade-broward-and-now-palm-beach-county-defy-gov-desantis-and-mandate-masks/

And there it is. . .

School districts in Hillsborough, Miami-Dade and now Palm Beach County have joined with Broward County and will defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’s order banning mask mandates for students:

After record-shattering daily COVID-19 counts, school boards in Florida’s Hillsborough and Miami-Dade Counties held emergency meetings and voted to again require face coverings on campuses — defying Gov. Ron DeSantis https://t.co/TZYlhG5cgX — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) August 19, 2021

This means students in all of South Florida will be masked:

BREAKING: All South Florida schools have now mandated masks and defied Governor DeSantis. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Co. The last domino to fall was Palm Beach County. The school board eliminated the mask opt-out after a lengthy meeting tonight. — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) August 19, 2021

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw responded, saying the “forced masking of schoolchildren infringes upon parents’ rights to make health and educational decisions for their own children”:

Here is the response from @GovRonDeSantis spokeswoman, @ChristinaPushaw. She adds possible consequences will be up to the Florida Dept. of Education. https://t.co/vLMvuGQBw0 pic.twitter.com/2cvx7peLPB — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) August 19, 2021

This doesn’t include private schools:

This obviously doesn’t include private schools, which make their own mask policies. — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) August 19, 2021

And there are medical opt-outs with a doctor’s note:

Students with disabilities can still opt out, but that’s it in Palm Beach County. Passed by a 6-1 vote of the school board, after an evening full of public comment. — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) August 19, 2021

