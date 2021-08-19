http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-nHdtPSwKbw/Sean-Penn-still-has-more-to-say-16397768.php
LOS ANGELES – Sean Penn is standing on the sidewalk at an outdoor mall in Malibu’s Cross Creek. He’s just had lunch – steak frites, rare – and he’s smoking a cigarette and explaining why he’s never written a memoir.
“I’ve been offered a lot of money to do one of those,” says Penn, who has written two novels and multiple screenplays. “And I could see doing one someday, if I felt really old.”