The University of Washington Medical Center has dropped a man who’s been on the heart transplant waiting list for 2-1/2 years because he won’t get a Covid shot. He’s not the only one.

Sure, nobody had ever heard of Covid 2-1/2 years ago, and UW didn’t require the shots then because they didn’t exist, but all of a sudden the teaching hospital’s attitude has flipped. The shot is not a choice, but a command. It’s a policy. A policy that doesn’t seem to be written down anywhere, apparently.

Sam Allen told Jason Rantz of KTTH radio:

“The cardiologist called me and we had a discussion, and he informed me that, ‘well, you’re going to have to get a vaccination to get a transplant.’ And I said, ‘well that’s news to me. And nobody’s ever told me that before.’ And he says, ‘yeah, that’s our policy,’” Allen recalled.

Now the doctors are all-in on the experimental shot, the fall-out from which no one fully knows. Their attitude is: We know better than you, so shut up, sit down, take your medicine or the ticker gets it.

And, indeed, the ticker is getting it. Getting booted from the waiting list Allen has been on for 2-1/2 years means he’ll die much sooner.

It’s not like the 64-year-old Allen is shooting up heroin or smoking meth and living in a tent city blighting one of Seattle’s finer neighborhoods. He hasn’t blocked any freeways or burned a police precinct. He’s not a pimp or a crack-ho, both of whom have no problems getting free medical care and free drug paraphernalia. No, Allen is a guy who lives in a rural area and has been reading the evidence of how the Covid shot isn’t the best thing for his compromised heart, as he told Seattle radio host Rantz.

Allen says he wrote a letter to UW Medicine to express his disappointment with the decision. He shared the letter with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “I understand that my choices have repercussions but I did not change the policy. I am most put off, not by your decision to remove me from the list, thereby removing any opportunity to live out my life at a near-normal level, but by the lack of scientific logic that dictates your ‘policy,’” he wrote. He points to the side effects associated with the vaccine as why he did not want to get it. “As a person who has spent much time and money at UWMC as a heart failure patient, I am being told I cannot get care for my condition unless I take an injection that has shown to cause cardiac problems,” he wrote. “It seems that a wise choice would be to not make a panic move and run to get injected with the experimental gene therapy until more is known.”

The CDC says there have been at least 1,300 heart problems associated with the Covid shot reported in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data.

But it is interesting to note that at the same time the learned professors and poohbahs at the University of Washington Medical Center cut off Allen, these concerns about the heart ailments were being widely reported. It’s odd that the heart doctors appear to have missed the information about the heart problems associated with the shot. Sure, millions of shots have been given out and the heart issues are a small fraction of that, however, let’s remember that VAERS is a self-reporting system. Only the people who bother to report the problems are counted.

Allen has a lot of heart issues.

[M]itral valve regurgitation, tricuspid valve regurgitation, aortic valve regurgitation, aneurism of thoracic aorta, and dilated cardiomyopathy. He says three leaky heart valves impact the blood pumping into his lungs. Allen says it makes it difficult to breathe, which played a role in why he wouldn’t wear a mask. He previously underwent open-heart surgery, and he says his heart was damaged in the process.

Many other patients got in touch with Rantz to verify that they too had been removed from the transplant list over not getting a Covid shot.

The question is, however, is this solely a medical decision or is this a remonstrance to the great unwashed heathen who have second thoughts about getting “a new type of” – read: experimental – shot that will create spike proteins in your body that may or may not prevent a virus. In other words, is yanking a man from a heart transplant list a medically-based decision or a politicized response to what the medical community used to call “an act of conscience” 2-1/2 years ago?

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation got its “flawed and misleading” Covid predictions wildly wrong at the onset of the pandemic.

Let’s hope the doctors at the UW Medical Center aren’t taking any cues from them.

