There are up to 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan right now, and the Biden administration is doing nothing to inspire confidence that they’ll be returning home safely.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the Taliban takeover, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley said that they’re focusing on keeping Kabul’s airport secure to facilitate as many Americans as possible returning home. They didn’t vow that every last American would be returned home no matter what, or even express any confidence that would be the end result. They practically seemed resigned to the fate their gross incompetence produced.

And then, confirming how inept they really are, Austin revealed something damning; that the U.S. doesn’t actually have the capabilities to escort large numbers of Americans out of the country:

The Biden administration is currently relying on the Taliban to let Americans pass through checkpoints to reach the Kabul airport, again leading us to wonder if a single person in the administration thought any of this through.

