https://www.theblaze.com/news/shot-stabbed-afghan-woman-taliban

An Afghani woman by the name of Khatera says that the Taliban will not respect or honor women’s rights despite the terrorist group’s assertions otherwise.

What are the details?



In a Monday interview with India’s News18, Khatera, 33, recalled the horrific attack that took place in 2020 when her father — a former Taliban fighter — tipped off the Islamist militant group that his daughter was employed.

Women, under Sharia law, are not permitted to work.

In October, Khatera said that her father, who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting, purportedly conspired with the Taliban to stage an attack on her as she returned home from work one day.

During the attack, Khatera — who worked for the police at the time — was shot at least eight times, stabbed, and had her eyes knifed out of their sockets before Taliban fighters left her for dead.

She was pregnant during the horrific attack.

“It’s tough for the world to imagine what we built in the past 20 years,” she told the outlet. “We built dreams. Now they are gone. It’s all over for us. Women who work with the government or police were being hunted and threatened even before the Taliban had taken over the country. Now, the concern has gone beyond letting women work. At this point, I am scared if they would leave these women alive. They don’t just kill women — they make animals feed on their bodies. They are a blot on Islam.”

Khatera said that the Taliban does not view women as “living, breathing human beings,” but “merely some meat and flesh to be battered.”

“[The Taliban] first torture us and then discard our bodies to show as a specimen of punishment,” she said. “Sometimes our bodies are fed to dogs. I was lucky I survived it. One has to live in Afghanistan under the Taliban to even imagine what hell has befallen on women, children, and minorities here.”

After the attack, Khatera fled with her husband and child to Delhi, where she continues to be treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

“The Taliban don’t allow women to visit male doctors, and at the same time, don’t let women study and work,” she told the outlet. “So then what is left for a woman? Left to die? Even if you think we are just reproductive machines, there is not common sense but pure hate. How does a woman deliver her child according to the dictum of these men with guns without medical care?”







‘वे हमें मारते हैं, कुत्तों को खिलाते हैं’ – Taliban पर बोली Afghanistan की महिला | Khatera |



www.youtube.com



(H/T: The Daily Caller)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

