New, CNN. REALLY?!

The guy has been in government since before this editor was born … he’s anything but new. How about old, tired, broken, and an obvious danger to our allies and our country? Try that.

Calling him a ‘still-new’ president is like calling Bill Clinton a gentleman.

It doesn’t fit.

And c’mon, the crisis in Afghanistan is more than ‘messy’. FFS.

The messy crisis in Afghanistan has taught both Americans and leaders in foreign capitals some new things about the still-new president https://t.co/3Hlh5rzT35 — CNN (@CNN) August 19, 2021

America is back.

Heh.

Well, it wasn’t gone … before now.

From CNN:

“America is back,” he declared in the lobby of the European Union’s headquarters, repeating a mantra he had uttered at nearly every stop of his first trip abroad, during which leaders welcomed him as a salve to four years of Trump-era angst.

We’ll take the Trump-era angst back any day now, yup.

“It’s overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States of America to have a great relationship with NATO and with the EU,” Biden said. “I have a very different view than my predecessor did.” Two months later, the same group of allies is now wondering what happened to that Joe Biden. The humiliating end to the war in Afghanistan has fanned lingering concerns over an “America First” foreign policy that some allies fear did not completely disappear with former President Donald Trump. And the chaotic fall of Kabul, which caught American officials off-guard and prompted a major scramble by the US and other countries to evacuate diplomats and Afghans who assisted the war efforts, badly undercut Biden’s promise to restore competence to American foreign relations.

They can’t help but blame Trump, even in a passive-aggressive way. *smh*

that he is weak and isn’t “actually” the president!! That this country is being led by “advisors”. Also, he’s been in US gov’t for 40 years. He isn’t F’n new!! — DannyBoy (@Gambling_Dan_21) August 19, 2021

Not even a little.

Still new? He’s been in DC for 50 years and there is nothing new about him. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 19, 2021

“still-new”

yes. Lean on his youth…

…and inexperience. That’ll work. — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) August 19, 2021

“Still-new”?! You guys paraded his half a century of experience like he was the next coming of the savior. #foh pic.twitter.com/18VKLKARxx — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) August 19, 2021

This went well.

Heh.

He was VP for 8 years. In the Senate for 40. Is that really new? — Beth Anne Mumford (@bamumford) August 19, 2021

He’s supposed to be a foreign policy guru (Obama said it), he was VP for 8 years and he’s been in politics 50 years. Don’t play the “new” card here. — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺 (@krashafamily) August 19, 2021

He’s literally been in politics for over 50 years. There’s nothing new about him. — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) August 19, 2021

Almost 80 years old, has been in government for over 40 years but considered “new” by CNN. #Biden pic.twitter.com/Oo4csxFoYx — DLass (@Wwlasss) August 19, 2021

We love these billboards!

Nice try. Biden ran on his 50 years of experience in government. Don’t try to make him out to be a newbie now because he botched the withdrawal. — GB (@GBtablereads) August 19, 2021

Just when you thought this doddering simpleton could not possibly sink any lower… pic.twitter.com/dqxonY4XAG — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 19, 2021

Yeah, dude.

Psh.

