https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/stomach-turning-possibility-biden-didnt-get-afghan-allies-out-of-the-country-earlier-because-he-was-afraid-of-what-fox-news-might-say/

Well, this is ridiculous. The overarching reason President Biden didn’t get tens of thousands of Afghan allies out of the country sooner is incompetence, both on his part and his administration’s. It’s not much more complicated than that.

Catherine Rampell is an op-ed columnist for the Washington Post, and she posits a number of theories why the Biden administration didn’t get more of our allies out of Afghanistan sooner. Maybe he didn’t want to project a lack of faith in the Afghan government. Maybe people just didn’t want to leave. Or there’s the “more stomach-turning possibility” that Biden didn’t act sooner because the president “was afraid of what Fox News might say.”

So it’s the fault of Fox News, really.

Many explanations floated for why Biden admin didn’t get Afghan allies out earlier. Disorganization? People not wanting to leave? Preventing loss of faith in Afghan govt?

Or a more stomach-turning possibility: Biden was afraid of what Fox News might say https://t.co/ubJHkMeEtG — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) August 19, 2021

“No matter what this president does, demagogues will accuse him of ‘open borders.’” Hmm, why is that? What could possibly be the reason?

Did this save him from nasty right-wing attacks? No. B/c no matter what Biden does, bad-faith demagogues will accuse him of “open borders.” Might as well pursue policies he thinks are right & not cave to fears of how Fox News might frame them. https://t.co/P9Xtzsmc7y — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) August 19, 2021

She’s serious with this crap. Biden was afraid of what conservatives would think.

“Biden didn’t want Tucker Carlson to be mad at him” is a take, I guess. https://t.co/k6Nz6oWQTq — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 19, 2021

This is just silly. — R. Christopher, Esq. (@Rob_CK4) August 19, 2021

I knew it was the right wing’s fault. — A Mazed (@justamazd) August 19, 2021

You cannot possibly be serious. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) August 19, 2021

Jesus just stop — Carr McKay (@CarrMcKay) August 19, 2021

That’s you’re best shot, because bruh, @FoxNews is mean?! — Paul Ogg (@JustOGG) August 19, 2021

To quote John McEnroe – you CANNOT be serious!! — NS (@nshaikh1972) August 19, 2021

That’s a mighty small limb you’ve climbed out on Catherine — MattyO (@mattyo6767) August 19, 2021

What is wrong with you? — michael johnson (@ungawamike) August 19, 2021

Catherine has officially lost her grasp on reality today. Either that or simply looking for a way to join the feeding frenzy. — Donster (@Donster2112) August 19, 2021

I get this guy who sends nutty emails all the time. Today was about aliens. The idea Biden didn’t do something because of what Fox would say is about that level of nutty. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 19, 2021

Close, it was actually Rush Limbaugh’s ghost who made Biden screw over America citizens and our allies trapped in Afghanistan. — Regs (@r3gulations) August 19, 2021

Oh my god, journalists are awful. what an absolute joke this profession has become — Jason Perdue (@Socklessmonkey) August 19, 2021

You have got to be kidding me. — There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) August 19, 2021

At least you don’t claim to be objective — dr string7 (@string710) August 19, 2021

Jesus, you people are desperate for scandal. — gunter (@samlecure) August 19, 2021

Ah yes it’s Fox News’ fault. You people need serious help. — Murph Doggydog (@PanterMurphy93) August 19, 2021

If a President is making decisions based on what a news organization is going to say he should be impeached. — RE (@G650horn) August 19, 2021

“Or a more stomach-turning possibility: Biden was afraid of what Fox News might say” You’re allegedly a journalist and you actually took the time to ponder and write this? pic.twitter.com/z1SAWz4yw3 — CoryM (@itoldyoumonsoon) August 19, 2021

This doesn’t make the point you think it does. — NH (@TwoQuoque) August 19, 2021

There’s grasping at straws and then there’s this piece of garbage. — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) August 19, 2021

It’s only Thursday but I would wager that this will be the dumbest thing I read on Twitter all week 😩 — theodophilus (@theodophilus2) August 19, 2021

It’s … It’s so beautiful. The perfect left wing delusional tweet. — Contributory Negligence (@CntrbtryNglgnc) August 19, 2021

The case for shutting down Foxnews has never been more clear! If you want competent leadership, you have to remove anyone who might criticize them. (am I doing this right?) — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) August 19, 2021

LMFAO, new talking point, Biden afraid of Fox News. Solid — Stephen McLean (@sfm_42) August 19, 2021

I can’t even with this tweet. Pure 🤡 — GroundControl1971 (@control1971) August 19, 2021

No one believes you can actually convince yourself of this. — Dainon Jensen (@duckinfantry) August 19, 2021

That Joe’s massive failure could be blamed on Fox News is absolutely incredible. There are no serious people left in this country. — carl von clawso (@killfile) August 19, 2021

It’s remarkable to think people get paid to write this kind of drivel. — Unity schmunity (@champ1776) August 19, 2021

Yeah, I’m sure that’s it, Catherine. Galaxy-brain stuff on display here. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 19, 2021

Hahaha you are one desperate lunatic. — Laura Palia (@LauraPalia) August 19, 2021

Fox News didn’t make Biden incompetent. He was there years ago. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) August 19, 2021

Dumbest post on Twitter today. Congrats. — Center (@socialismblowws) August 19, 2021

He’s incompetent. That’s pretty much it. — Leave My Meat Alone (@shot_chaser_) August 19, 2021

Her first guest was “disorganization,” which is a nice way of saying Biden had no plan.

Related:

Very serious blue-checked journo can’t believe people are so focused on Joe Biden’s presidential fitness ‘after living through four years of Trump’ https://t.co/srYjz9EFiP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 19, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

