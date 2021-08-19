https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/taliban-torch-amusement-park-filmed-enjoying-bumper-cars-day-video/

Another Taliban casualty.

On Monday Taliban barbarians were seen enjoying the bumper cars at an amusement park in Afghanistan.

🇦🇫 · #Taliban playing bumper cars, I think it is the most surreal image we can see of the conflict in #Afghanistan and the fall of #Kabul pic.twitter.com/eNcK76BIi4 — Iván Esteve (@EsteveGirbes01) August 16, 2021

On Wednesday video was released of the amusement park in flames.

TRENDING: WATCH: Utah Teacher Goes on Threatening Political Rant Against Students Who Do Not Agree With Far-Left Ideology.. UPDATE — FIRED!

The Bokhdi Amusement Park was set on fire by Taliban insurgents in Begha, Sheberghan. The reason is that the statues/idols standing there are in Public access Idols are illegal in Islam, This is the logic of the Taliban’s brutal emirate. The homeland is occupied.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/MBuYsQQbxk — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 17, 2021

The India Times reported:

Taliban militants have allegedly burnt down an amusement park a day after they were seen enjoying rides following the capture of Kabul. The Taliban militants, some of them with weapons in hand, were seen enjoying a ride on the electric bumper cars in the videos. In another video, Taliban militants can be seen riding small merry-go-round horses. A new video which surfaced recently shows a similar park blazing in flames after the Taliban set it on fire. After capturing Kabul, Taliban militants were seen enjoying rides at the amusement park. In the latest video doing the rounds on social media, an entire amusement park is seen burning with massive flames covering the area at night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

