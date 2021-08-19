http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kIJbpcr9sTo/

Police were investigating a possible explosive device in a pickup truck Thursday morning outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill, according to an Associated Press report.

The Library of Congress is located on Capitol Hill near the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol building.

Law enforcement was said to be “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.”

The nearby buildings have been evacuated, and law enforcement has blocked off the roads close to the Capitol.

Congressional staffers in the Cannon House Office Building were sent notices to evacuate due to a suspicious vehicle located near First Street Southeast.

The law enforcement officials told the AP that there are investigators on the scene who are trying to determine if the device is an operable explosive and if the man in the truck near the Capitol has a detonator.

Other officials were on hand to address the gathering media:

BREAKING: Authorities provide update on situation on Capitol Hill: – Man in black pickup drove onto sidewalk in front of Library of Congress – Driver told the responding officer “he had a bomb and what the officer said appeared to be a detonator” – Negotiations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/i9AzzrPzeK — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 19, 2021

SWAT vehicles were said to be outside the Rayburn House Office Building, according to a source.

Nearby buildings include the Republican National Committee (RNC). Its inhabitants were told to evacuate, two sources confirmed with Breitbart News.

UPDATE: Law enforcement officials have told an NBC reporter, there is nothing in the pickup truck that resembles an explosive device. The reporter noted the concern of an explosive device was based off of statements from the driver.

In addition to reports of SWAT, reports of dump trucks, which have been used as road blocks in the past, were seen being escorted into the area by law enforcement.

It also appears there is a K9 unit on the scene.

This story is breaking news check back to Breitbart News for updates…

