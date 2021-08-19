https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/568593-texas-woman-who-took-private-plane-to-jan-6-riot-pleads-guilty

A Texas woman who took a private plane to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge on Thursday.

Jenna Ryan, a realtor, pleaded guilty to one charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol at a plea agreement hearing, Business Insider reported.

She will pay $500 in restitution for the damage done to the Capitol and faces a sentencing hearing in November, where she could get up to six months in jail.

Ryan was arrested on Jan. 15 after she posted live video on her social media accounts of her breaking into the Capitol with a mob of fellow Trump supporters.

“We are going to f—ing go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go,” she said in the video.

After former President TrumpDonald TrumpFederal judge rules against Trump-era approval of Alaska drilling project Feds deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters Kushner associate pardoned by Trump charged with 2 felonies in New York MORE failed to pardon Ryan or any of the other Jan. 6 rioters like she thought he would, she spoke to The Washington Post, saying how much she regrets her decisions.

“I bought into a lie, and the lie is the lie, and it’s embarrassing,” Ryan told the Post. “I regret everything.”

“Not one patriot is standing up for me,” she continued. “I’m a complete villain. I was down there based on what my president said: ‘Stop the steal.’ Now I see that it was all over nothing. He was just having us down there for an ego boost. I was there for him.”

Ryan was originally charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

She pleaded not guilty to all four counts back in March.

