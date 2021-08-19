https://hannity.com/media-room/theyre-breaking-me-nyc-restaurant-owner-sues-the-city-over-de-blasios-vaccine-passport/

Irene Siderakis, owner of Kellogg’s Diner in Brooklyn, sued New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration this week over his vaccine passport program ‘Key to NYC,’ claiming the regulations are “breaking” her business.

“We’re suing Mayor de Blasio because he’s not letting me run my business with all the rights that I have,” Siderakis told “Fox & Friends” Thursday. “I already have a $1.4 million judgment against me from the first mandates that our governor and our mayor put on us the first time around, and now this. They’re breaking me.”

“I feel like I don’t have the right to feed my children,” the mother of four kids added. “I feel fear that this mayor has just put danger in my life.”

One person actually said to me, ‘you’d better not refuse service to me,’ and it just shook me,” she told co-host Brian Kilmeade. “Our mayor really thinks in his demented mind that he’s doing something good here.”

“They’re breaking me, a single mom with four kids. … I’m not complying,” she said.

New York City’s vaccine passport program went into effect Tuesday, prompting Big Apple residents to show proof of injection at most public places including restaurants, gyms, bars, theaters, performance venues, museums, movie theaters, and more.

“Starting tomorrow, you’ll need proof of vaccination to unlock everything New York City has to offer,” posted Mayor Bill de Blasio on Twitter Monday.

Valid forms of proof include the paper CDC card, New York State Excelsior Pass, NYC COVID Safe App, or any other official vaccine record.

Starting tomorrow, you’ll need proof of vaccination to unlock everything New York City has to offer. Valid proof of vaccine includes: ☑️ Paper CDC card

☑️ Excelsior Pass

☑️ NYC COVID Safe App

☑️ Any Official Vaccine Record pic.twitter.com/yhCblgDVci — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2021

Curtis Sliwa, NYC Republicans rally against COVID vaccine mandate https://t.co/nu4G6KYO51 pic.twitter.com/wHvbJsdEBR — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2021

“Let people have individual rights and freedom — and not the boot, crushing the life out of our economic system, your ability to raise your families,” Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa said at an anti-mandate protest over the weekend.

“I think we can all agree here we’d like to see people vaccinated if they want to get vaccinated. Make it available,” Sliwa said.

“The mandates are specifically meant to keep people like de Blasio in power, the City Council in power, so that they can dictate what we do in our lives and also for our children,” he asserted.

Read the full report at Fox News.

