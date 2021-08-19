https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/19/this-is-a-joke-right-biden-statement-on-world-humanitarian-day-is-self-unawareness-on-steroids/

It’s World Humanitarian Day, and the Biden White House has put out a statement that will cause eyes to roll for anybody who has been paying attention to what’s been going on domestically and around the world:

Biden statement on World Humanitarian Day: “We also reaffirm our commitment to put human rights at the center of our foreign policy—not through endless military deployments, but with our diplomacy…” pic.twitter.com/FGT30xMfNF — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) August 19, 2021

How’s that “diplomacy” been working out? Maybe more “very strongly worded press statements” are needed.

Is “diplomacy” here referring to Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s “strongly worded letter” asking the Taliban not to turn women into sex slaves? — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) August 19, 2021

Maybe more hashtags are also needed.

This is a joke, right ??? — Jellies (@Jellies19) August 19, 2021

Sadly, no.

How about putting human rights at the center of their domestic policy? — Just Another Fed (@DookieOnTheFed) August 19, 2021

What a destabilizing joke https://t.co/IFhnFoHGKl — Scapegoat Rose (@Chinazuela) August 19, 2021

Says the guy who demands kids be masked, people jabbed against their will and just left 10,000 Americans and the women of Afghanistan at the mercy of the Taliban. STFU #WorldHumanitarianDay #HumanRights #JoeBiden #BidenRemorse #Democrats https://t.co/segXbv35ks — Dagny-Reagan-Taggert (@Dagny_R_Taggert) August 19, 2021

Amazing, isn’t it?

