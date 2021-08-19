http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BnjGxuciuB0/

Three Senators, who all received the Chinese coronavirus vaccine, announced Thursday they tested positive for the virus after experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Senate Democrat caucus members John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Angus King (I-ME), as well as Republican Sen. Roger Wicker (MS), are the latest to contract the virus since Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced he tested positive after attending an event with several other senators on Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) houseboat.

Hickenlooper’s office released a statement saying the senator received a positive Chinese coronavirus test “after experiencing mild symptoms.” Hickenlooper said he’s “feeling much better and will continue to isolate at the direction of the Congressional Attending Physician,” adding, he is grateful to have gotten the vaccine and encouraging others to get it.

In a lengthy statement, King said he tested positive for Chinese coronavirus Thursday morning after taking the test as a precaution after “feeling mildly feverish” on Wednesday. Since the virus hit the nation’s shores last year, he tried to take all the necessary precautions and have a “work-from-home mindset.”

“I will keep everyone posted in the days ahead of the healing process, but I urge everyone to remain vigilant, follow the guidance from health professionals, and get vaccinated if you haven’t been,” he added.

Wicker, in a statement, also said the senator tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus. Wicker said after having “mild symptoms,” he “immediately” sought out a test. “Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against [Chinese coronavirus] COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician,” the statement added. “He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

Breitbart News reached out to each office to determine if the senators were in attendance at Manchin’s houseboat; Wicker and King both responded saying they were not, Hickenlooper’s office did not respond.

Manchin’s office also did not respond to questions about if any of the senators were on his boathouse or if his office would provide a list of all attendees.

