The following is nationally syndicated radio host Todd Starnes’ commentary heard on hundreds of stations across the country.

Hello Americans. I’m Todd Starnes with news and commentary next.

There are as many as 15 thousand Americans behind enemy lines at this hour. Trapped in Afghanistan. Left behind by President Biden.

The State Department says they can no longer guarantee the safety of Americans who were told to shelter in place.

President Biden has been completely dismissive of dangers and so has the Mainstream Media. One CNN reporter said the Taliban seemed downright friendly — even though they were chanting death to. America.

There is a very real and present danger to every American and every Afghan American in Kabul. They are de facto hostages.

And they will be used as leverage by the Taliban to get whatever they want from the Biden Administration.

And yet it seems as if the Pentagon and the State Department have made the decision that those Americans are now lost souls — collateral damage.

But perhaps the most troubling part of this story – is that Joe Biden abandoned his fellow countrymen to go on yet another vacation to Delaware.

He failed his oath – to protect ‘We the People’ from enemies both foreign and domestic.

